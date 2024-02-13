February 14, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Local Leaders and Residents Rally LA County Supervisors to Approve Strict SRT Regulations

Photo: Better Neighbors

Board of Supervisors Advances Strict Measures to Curb Short-Term Rentals

Today, the County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors voted to advance the Short-Term Rentals Regulations Ordinance. The measure will preserve long-term housing for families and make neighborhoods more peaceful and safe. Before the vote, Gleam Davis, Councilmember, Santa Monica, Mary Stancavage, Clergy and Laity United for Economic Justice, Nancy Hanna, Better Neighbors LA, Luz Loza, City Terrace Resident, and other tenants in the city who have been affected by short-term rentals held a press conference.

“When you regulate short-term rentals, you return affordable housing to the market, and you make a dent in our twinned housing and homelessness crises,” said Santa Monica City Councilmember Gleam Davis. “Santa Monica has dealt with short-term rentals with common-sense regulations for years, and having regulations in unincorporated LA County will strengthen us all.”

“Party houses leading to violence, corporate landlords buying up affordable housing, and tourists getting defrauded on vacation all happen when this one industry isn’t regulated, and the Board’s action today addresses each of those problems,” said Nancy Hanna, a partner at Hadsell Stormer Renick & Dai, LLP. “With limits on rental nights and registries for hosts, we can start to see affordable units return to the market and peace and quiet return to the neighborhoods that have borne the brunt of short-term rentals.”

 Specifically, the ordinance will:

  • Limit STRs to the Host’s primary residence
  • Limit STR stays to 30 calendar days or less and limit the number of days the STR can be rented “un-hosted.”
  • Prohibit the use of ADUs as STRs to preserve ADUs for long-term rentals
  • Prohibit rent-restricted housing for STR use
  • Prohibit commercial events and “party house” rentals
  • Restrict guest occupancy to 2 guests per bedroom with a maximum occupancy of 12 guests
  • Require hosts to register annually
  • Allow for penalties and fees if hosts and platforms are not in compliance with the ordinance  

STRs in East Los Angeles have driven up the cost of housing. A report authored by Professor David Wachsmuth of McGill University found that STRs just in the City of Los Angeles accounted for more than 5000 extra people experiencing homelessness each night, suggesting a need for enforcement and regulation of STRs. By prohibiting the use of accessory dwelling units (ADU) as STRs and making all STRs the host’s primary residence, this ordinance ensures the use of homes and ADUs for long-term rental use, preserving much-needed housing. 

The County’s regulation of STRs can slow or stop the rent increases that have already been seen due to unregulated STRs. Neighborhoods like Venice, with large amounts of STRs, have seen rent increases of up to 30%. Data shows that STRs have removed thousands of homes from the rental market and raised rents by $810 across the city of Los Angeles.

“I first started noticing issues with short-term rentals near my home about five years ago,” said City Terrace resident Luz Loza. “A host who lives miles away in the Palisades rents out four houses right next to my home. Weeks go by without trash being taken out; there are always issues with noise, and my nine-year-old grandson and I have had to see naked sunbathers use drugs on the host’s deck. Meanwhile, my neighbors who rent can no longer afford to buy homes and remain in the place they grew up. I’m grateful to see regulations that will start to change this industry.”

Unregulated STRs have led to “party houses,” which can create life-or-death public safety concerns, with a shooting as recently as yesterday morning, February 12, at a house that police say was rented for a party. Examples abound. On January 28, 2023, three people lost their lives, and four more were wounded outside of a STR “party house” in Benedict Canyon. The incident in Benedict Canyon is, unfortunately, not unique. In 2022, there was also a shooting outside a STR in Studio City after an “out-of-control party.” 

The ordinance also addresses the frequent complaint of “bait and switch” tactics. Hosts will claim that their listed properties are in desirable but regulated neighborhoods (such as Venice or Santa Monica), only for tourists to show up and find themselves many miles away (in Marina del Rey, for example). This unchecked fraud creates safety concerns for residents and frustration for short-term rental customers. The requirement that hosts register annually will address this, as will penalties for listing a property in a false location. 

“Our homes are sanctuaries for ourselves and our families and a connection to our neighbors,”  said Mary Stancavage, a board member of Clergy & Laity United for Economic Justice. “Right now, an out-of-control ‘wild west’ industry is providing neither sanctuary nor community, and it makes our homelessness crisis worse. I’m proud of the Supervisors for acting to change that.”

The vote today moved the ordinance forward. A first reading is scheduled for March 19.

in News, Real Estate, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
Photo: Official
News, Upbeat Beat

Dumps for the Dumped: Cat-astrophic Breakups Can Be Turned Into Adorable Revenge Via Litterbox

February 13, 2024

Read more
February 13, 2024

Let Your Ex’s Name Become a Feline Masterpiece in This Purr-Sonalized Charity Event In a quirky and cathartic twist, the...

Photo: Official
News

Los Angeles City Controller Warns of Fiscal Challenges, Calls for Long-Term Solutions

February 12, 2024

Read more
February 12, 2024

Kenneth Mejia Urges Strategic Planning Amid Financial Concerns In a stark message accompanying the release of the Annual Comprehensive Financial...

Photo: Culver City Police Department
News

Culver City Police Department Unveils 2023 End-of-Year Report

February 12, 2024

Read more
February 12, 2024

Insights into Crime, Arrests, and Community Engagement The Culver City Police Department has recently published its comprehensive 2023 End-of-Year Report,...

Photo: IHOP
Dining, Food & Drink, News

IHOP Celebrates National Pancake Day with Free Short Stack Deal and Fundraising Campaign

February 12, 2024

Read more
February 12, 2024

Get Ready for Flapjack Fun: IHOP Offers Free Pancakes and Raises Funds to Fight Hunger Before rushing to your local...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Tax Relief is Available for Natural Disasters

February 12, 2024

Read more
February 12, 2024

From the Los Angeles County Assessor’s office By Jeff Prang, Los Angeles County Assessor This has been a challenging few...

Photo: Facebook
News

Beyoncé Shocks the Superbowl with Verizon Ad, New Music, and Surprise Album Announcement

February 11, 2024

Read more
February 11, 2024

Superstar Drops Unexpected Tracks ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ and ’16 Carriages’ as She Teases Country-Themed Album, ‘Renaissance: Volume II Every year...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles County Launches Ambitious Plan to Erase Lingering Racist Language in Housing Records

February 11, 2024

Read more
February 11, 2024

Efforts Begin to Remove Embedded Bias in Housing Documents The legacy of discriminatory housing practices lingers in Los Angeles County...

Photo: SHoP Architects
News, Real Estate

New Mixed-Use Development Takes Shape Near La Cienega/Jefferson Station

February 11, 2024

Read more
February 11, 2024

Lendlease and Aware Super’s Habitat Project Takes Flight in Baldwin Hills  Metro’s La Cienega/Jefferson Station, formerly a Public Storage facility...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
News, Real Estate

Unlocking Flood Protection: Why Many Californians Remain Unaware of Gaps in Insurance Coverage

February 11, 2024

Read more
February 11, 2024

Don’t Let the Storm Catch You Unprepared – Need for Flood Insurance in California In a state prone to various...
News, Video

(Video) Mudslide in the Beverly Hills Post Office Area

February 9, 2024

Read more
February 9, 2024

An entire part of the street and a car buried under mud. @culvercitywlanews Mudslide in the Beverly Hills Post Office...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
News

Los Angeles County Property Owners May Qualify for Tax Relief Following Recent Natural Disasters

February 8, 2024

Read more
February 8, 2024

Misfortune and Calamity (M&C) Program Could Give Some Disaster-Affected Residents Help  With so much damage from the recent atmospheric river...

Photo: Facebook
News

Dominic H. Choi Becomes Interim Chief of Los Angeles Police Department

February 8, 2024

Read more
February 8, 2024

First Asian-American to Lead LAPD, Receives Unanimous Board Approval The Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioners has appointed Assistant Chief...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Fatal Hit-and-Run Tragedy in LA: Public’s Help Needed in Investigation

February 8, 2024

Read more
February 8, 2024

Los Angeles Police Seek Witnesses for Crucial Information The West Traffic Division detectives of the Los Angeles Police Department are...

Photo: Facebook
News

Atmospheric River Update: Thursday Midday and Final Update for Los Angeles, Santa Monica, and Malibu

February 8, 2024

Read more
February 8, 2024

Storm System Has Moved On, Closures Continue, But Efforts to Repair Damage Begin By Dolores Quintana In the last emergency...

Photo: Didi West Hollywood
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Celebrate Lunar New Year with Culinary Delights at ĐiĐi in West Hollywood

February 8, 2024

Read more
February 8, 2024

Didi Restaurant’s Superbowl Package For Ten Available As the Lunar New Year approaches, ĐiĐi restaurant invites you to savor a...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR