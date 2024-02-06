Celebrate Black Excellence in Film: AMC’s $5 Fan Faves for the Month of February

Daily Screenings of Iconic Films Featuring Black Filmmakers and Actors.

In a month-long tribute to extraordinary African American stories, AMC Theatres invites audiences to join in the celebration of Black excellence in film. From now until March 2, cinema enthusiasts can enjoy special screenings of iconic films, including “The Color Purple” and select $5 Fan Faves. You can find participating theaters and screenings and buy tickets on AMC’s website.

The $5 Fan Faves program, making a return this February, provides moviegoers with an opportunity to watch films either starring or created by Black individuals. Over 100 AMC locations across the country will feature two daily showings of carefully curated films showcasing the talent and creativity of Black filmmakers and actors.

The schedule for the upcoming weeks includes:

Week of February 2: “The Equalizer 3”

Week of February 9: “Spider-man: Across the Spider-verse”

Week of February 16: “The Color Purple”

Week of February 22: “Soul”

In a statement, AMC Theatres expressed their admiration for the contributions of Black filmmakers and actors, acknowledging their role in delivering some of the most inspiring and captivating cinematic experiences. The $5 Fan Faves program during Black History Month is a gesture to honor these ongoing contributions, allowing audiences to revisit a curated selection of recent beloved films featuring exceptional Black film producers and actors, including Denzel Washington, Oprah Winfrey, Shameik Moore, and Daveed Diggs.