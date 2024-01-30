Culver City Boosts Arts Scene with $245K in 2024 Performing Arts Grants

The City Council Allocates Funds to Support Thirty Arts Organizations

The City Council of Culver City has announced the recipients of the 2024 Performing Arts Grants, totaling $244,960, during its meeting on December 11th. The grants aim to support thirty non-profit arts organizations in presenting a diverse array of music, dance, and theatre performances throughout the year.

The Performing Arts Grant Program, part of the City’s Art in Public Places initiative, bases its awards on independent evaluations by arts experts and recommendations from the Cultural Affairs Commission. These performances, set to take place from January to December 2024, will be hosted at various indoor and outdoor locations across Culver City, offering free or low-cost ticket options.

Mayor Yasmine-Imani McMorrin emphasized the importance of performing arts in preserving the diversity and culture of Culver City. She expressed gratitude to the Cultural Affairs Commission and grant applicants, anticipating a vibrant cultural calendar in 2024.

Among the grant recipients, the Center Theatre Group, known for bringing world-class theatrical experiences to Culver City, expressed gratitude for its partnership with the city. They encouraged the community to attend upcoming performances at the Kirk Douglas Theatre.

Established in 1994, the Culver City Performing Arts Grant Program has been a key element of the City’s commitment to supporting local arts organizations. Administered by the Cultural Affairs Commission, the program enriches the cultural landscape of Culver City and provides accessible artistic experiences for its residents. Funding for the 2024 program is sourced from Culver City’s Cultural Trust Fund, supplemented by a contribution from Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Residents and art enthusiasts can find more information about upcoming performances and sign up for email updates on Culver City’s Arts and Culture webpage. To receive invitations to performances and cultural events, contact the Cultural Affairs Commission at (310) 253-5772 or via email. Event details will also be shared on the City’s social media platforms.

The following organizations have received grants for performances in 2024, and interested individuals can find tickets and event schedules on the Culver City events page: