January 31, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Boosts Arts Scene with $245K in 2024 Performing Arts Grants

The City Council Allocates Funds to Support Thirty Arts Organizations

The City Council of Culver City has announced the recipients of the 2024 Performing Arts Grants, totaling $244,960, during its meeting on December 11th. The grants aim to support thirty non-profit arts organizations in presenting a diverse array of music, dance, and theatre performances throughout the year.

The Performing Arts Grant Program, part of the City’s Art in Public Places initiative, bases its awards on independent evaluations by arts experts and recommendations from the Cultural Affairs Commission. These performances, set to take place from January to December 2024, will be hosted at various indoor and outdoor locations across Culver City, offering free or low-cost ticket options.

Mayor Yasmine-Imani McMorrin emphasized the importance of performing arts in preserving the diversity and culture of Culver City. She expressed gratitude to the Cultural Affairs Commission and grant applicants, anticipating a vibrant cultural calendar in 2024.

Among the grant recipients, the Center Theatre Group, known for bringing world-class theatrical experiences to Culver City, expressed gratitude for its partnership with the city. They encouraged the community to attend upcoming performances at the Kirk Douglas Theatre.

Established in 1994, the Culver City Performing Arts Grant Program has been a key element of the City’s commitment to supporting local arts organizations. Administered by the Cultural Affairs Commission, the program enriches the cultural landscape of Culver City and provides accessible artistic experiences for its residents. Funding for the 2024 program is sourced from Culver City’s Cultural Trust Fund, supplemented by a contribution from Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Residents and art enthusiasts can find more information about upcoming performances and sign up for email updates on Culver City’s Arts and Culture webpage. To receive invitations to performances and cultural events, contact the Cultural Affairs Commission at (310) 253-5772 or via email. Event details will also be shared on the City’s social media platforms.

The following organizations have received grants for performances in 2024, and interested individuals can find tickets and event schedules on the Culver City events page:

  • The Actors’ Gang at Ivy Substation
  • Angel City Chorale
  • Benita Bike’s DanceArt
  • Brazil Arts Connection
  • BrockusRED
  • Center Theatre Group at Kirk Douglas Theatre
  • Contra-Tiempo
  • Culver City Chamber Orchestra
  • Culver City Public Theatre
  • Culver City Symphony Orchestra
  • Donna Sternberg & Dancers
  • The Ebell of Los Angeles
  • Emersion Music
  • Heidi Duckler Dance
  • Helix Collective
  • Jazz Bakery
  • Kontrapunktus
  • Los Angeles Choreographers & Dancers
  • Los Angeles Women’s Theatre Festival
  • Luminario Ballet
  • Mixed eMotion Theatrix
  • No Easy Props
  • Orchestra NOVA LA
  • Psychopomp Dance Theater
  • Rogue Artists Ensemble
  • Symphonic Jazz Orchestra
  • Synchromy
  • UniverSoul Hip Hop
  • Vox Femina Los Angeles
  • Westside Youth Orchestra
in News, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Photos
News

UCLA LPPI Study Reveals Housing Struggles for Latino Renters in Los Angeles County

January 30, 2024

Read more
January 30, 2024

Findings Highlight the Impact of Upcoming Rent Policy Changes on Latino Community As the February 1, 2024, deadline for the...

Photo: Facebook
News, Upbeat Beat

Milestone Achieved: Endeavour Lifted for Display at California Science Center

January 30, 2024

Read more
January 30, 2024

Historic “Soft Mate” Completed in Unprecedented Shuttle Display Project The California Science Center has achieved its aim in the Center’s...

Photo: Culver City Police Department
News

Culver City Police Resolve Nine-Hour Standoff, Apprehend Burglary Suspects

January 29, 2024

Read more
January 29, 2024

Collaborative Efforts Lead to Safe Conclusion of Business Break-In On January 28, 2024, at 10:18 pm, the Culver City Police...

Photo: Facebook
News

Los Angeles Agencies Secure Grant to Combat Domestic Violence Gun Violence

January 29, 2024

Read more
January 29, 2024

LAPD, Court, and Sheriff’s Department Collaborate for Safer Communities The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), along with key partners, Councilmember...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

IRS Unveils Direct File System for Free Tax Filing in 2024 – A Game-Changer for Taxpayers

January 29, 2024

Read more
January 29, 2024

Online Tool, Direct File, to Offer Real-Time Support and Step-by-Step Guidance  The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is set to introduce...

Photo: Google Earth
News, Real Estate

5551 W. Jefferson Blvd Development, Initially Approved in 2016, Gets a Density Boost

January 28, 2024

Read more
January 28, 2024

Revamped Apartment Project Takes Shape on W. Jefferson Boulevard A new project situated at 5551 W. Jefferson Boulevard, originally greenlit...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Tax Relief on the Horizon for Homeowners as Mortgage Rates Soar in 2024

January 28, 2024

Read more
January 28, 2024

Mortgage Interest Deduction Offers Potential Savings Amidst Rising Rates Amidst the economic rebound from the pandemic, home mortgage rates have...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Rent Trends Diverge Across California’s Metros: Los Angeles Bucks Statewide Decline

January 28, 2024

Read more
January 28, 2024

December 2023 Report from Rent.com Highlights Varied Rental Market Shifts Rent prices in California’s major metropolitan areas experienced a year-over-year...
News

Join UCLA’s Innovative Memory Research Study!

January 26, 2024

Read more
January 26, 2024

Are you ready to contribute to groundbreaking research and help shape the future of memory treatments? Do you sometimes find...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Impending Atmospheric River Threatens West Coast with Deluge and Gale Force Winds

January 25, 2024

Read more
January 25, 2024

Series of Two to Three Storms Could Cause Heavy Rain, High Surf and Winds A significant atmospheric river has been...

Photo: Culver City
News, Real Estate

Culver City City Council Meeting Summary, January 22, 2024

January 25, 2024

Read more
January 25, 2024

City Council’s Most Recent Decisions in the Latest Meeting In a recent session, Culver City’s City Council made significant decisions,...

Photo: Streets For All Facebook
News

LAPD Unveils 2023 Crime Stats: Homicides Down, Traffic-Related Deaths Rise

January 25, 2024

Read more
January 25, 2024

Records Show Drop in Homicides Amidst Alarming Rise in Traffic Deaths During the press conference held at the Police Headquarters...
News, Video

(Video) Cold Brew Lou: Two Brothers Selling Delicious Cold Brew Coffee at the Motor Ave Farmers Market

January 24, 2024

Read more
January 24, 2024

Only on Sunday. So good. You can even have it hot if you really want it hot. @culvercitywlanews Cold Brew...

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Panera Faces Third Lawsuit Over Caffeinated Lemonade, Alleged ‘Permanent’ Heart Issues

January 24, 2024

Read more
January 24, 2024

Charged Lemonade Sparks Legal Woes as Panera Confronts Another Lawsuit Panera Bread is grappling with a third lawsuit related to...

Photo: James Beard Foundation
Dining, Food & Drink, News

James Beard Foundation Unveils Semifinalists for 2024 Restaurant and Chef Awards

January 24, 2024

Read more
January 24, 2024

Awards to Recognize Culinary Excellence and Commitment to Equity The James Beard Foundation proudly unveiled the semifinalists for the 2024...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR