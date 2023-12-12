Ridwell Expands Eco-Friendly Mission Across LA, Targeting Hard-to-Recycle Items

Company Collects “Hard-to-Recycle” Items To Reduce Waste

By Keemia Zhang

Ridwell, a social purpose company that helps communities recycle and reuse materials, has officially been approved to operate across LA neighborhoods – helping residents across the city reduce their environmental footprint.

The group collects “hard-to-recycle” materials that traditional government services don’t collect – such as plastic film, produce bags, envelopes, chips, candy, frozen food bags, batteries, lightbulbs, and clothing. Ridwell is set to fill a crucial gap in LA’s recycling program by “collecting items that fall outside the scope” of traditional collectors.

To fulfill its mission, Ridwell partners with over 200 recycling businesses and organizations to help deliver items to be reused and recycled. The company “aims to empower residents in Los Angeles and beyond” to produce less waste by providing convenient pick-up and transparency during recycling.

According to the company, Angelenos throw out 378,082 pounds of plastic daily, increasing to 473,000 per day during the holiday season. The company recommends that households make their holiday efforts more eco-friendly, including reducing packaging waste and using alternatives to live Christmas trees.

Residents can sign up for Ridwell on its website or mobile app, with memberships starting at $14 a month. Members will receive Ridwell bins and cotton bags to organize their items by category, with Ridwell picking up materials every two weeks. They are then transported to Ridewell’s Van Nuys warehouse, where they are sorted and sent to “specialized recycling facilities” and partnering community groups.

After a successful launch in Santa Monica, Ridwell can now be used by households in the Pacific Palisades, Brentwood, Mar Vista, Venice, Sawtelle, Cheviot Hills, Marina Del Ray, Playa Del Ray, Los Feliz, Silverlake, Atwater, Glacial Park, Eagle Rock, Highland Park, Echo Park, Hancock Park, and Beverly Grove.