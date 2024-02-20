City and County of Los Angeles Activate Winter Shelter Program Amid Harsh Weather Conditions

City Again Offers Shelter for the Unhoused in Cold and Rainy Weather

To address the urgent needs of those experiencing homelessness during harsh weather conditions, the City and County of Los Angeles have activated the Augmented Winter Shelter Program. Overseen by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA), the program aims to provide additional shelter options, especially during inclement weather.

Both the City and County’s Augmented Winter Shelter Program kicked off on Friday, February 16. The County’s last intake will be on Tuesday, February 20, while the City’s last intake is scheduled for Wednesday, February 21.

In addition to the conventional shelters at fixed sites, the Augmented Winter Shelter Program introduces motel vouchers as interim housing options for people facing unsheltered homelessness during activation periods, typically triggered by severe weather conditions.

Individuals experiencing homelessness and seeking a motel bed through the Augmented Winter Shelter Program are encouraged to call 211.

Dr. Adams Kellum emphasized the importance of the program in mitigating the risks faced by unhoused individuals during cold and rainy weather. “LAHSA is proud to offer the Augmented Winter Shelter Program to bring as many people indoors as possible and avoid imminent danger,” Dr. Kellum stated.

The innovative model of using motel vouchers was introduced in the 2022-23 winter season, and it proved successful. Last season, a total of 5,402 people utilized the Augmented Winter Shelter Program, marking a significant 652% increase compared to the previous season (2021-22).

The ongoing 2023-24 Winter Shelter Program, which began on November 1, 2023, will continue until March 31, 2024. Individuals experiencing unsheltered homelessness and seeking shelter during the winter season can contact 2-1-1 LA County (dial 2-1-1) or 1-800-548-6047 to inquire about available interim housing resources.