Dumps for the Dumped: Cat-astrophic Breakups Can Be Turned Into Adorable Revenge Via Litterbox

Photo: Official

Let Your Ex’s Name Become a Feline Masterpiece in This Purr-Sonalized Charity Event

In a quirky and cathartic twist, the Lexington Humane Society in Lexington, Kentucky, is bringing back its unconventional fundraiser titled “Dumps for the Dumped.” Running until midnight on Valentine’s Day, this offer is a unique way for individuals to express their post-breakup emotions while supporting a good cause. Even Snopes investigated this very special Valentine’s offer to determine if it was real. It is. You can sign up on their website

This purr-personalized fundraiser allows participants to donate $5, and in return, their ex’s name will be inscribed in one of the shelter’s litter boxes, eagerly awaiting a feline’s indiscretion. The shelter humorously asserts that they’ll keep the event alive as long as the community continues to “raise a stink” about it.

The event’s tagline, “Love – well, something – is in the air,” sets the tone for a cheeky celebration of heartbreak. Attendees are encouraged to let their cats demonstrate disdain for their ex-partners through this lighthearted smear campaign. The shelter’s adoptable kitties promise to deliver the ultimate revenge by leaving a memorable mark on the names of former flames.

Whether the romance fizzled out, one was catfished, or they were unceremoniously dumped, participants can relish the satisfaction of their ex’s name being figuratively dragged through the litter. The shelter emphasizes that cats, known for their sometimes spiteful nature, are more than willing to leave a lasting impression on former loves.

For those ready to embrace the purr-fect revenge, a simple form on the shelter’s website allows individuals to submit their ex’s name and contribute to a cause that goes beyond the litter box drama. The shelter assures participants that their adoptable feline friends are more than eager to transform ex-lovers into something more fitting. 

Whether seeking closure or just a good laugh, “Dumps for the Dumped” invites individuals to turn heartache into a hilarious and heartwarming way to support the shelter’s mission. Embrace the power of feline forgiveness and celebrate the quirks of love gone wrong.

