Metro Unveils Major Service Enhancements for Light Rail and Bus Lines Starting December 10

Revamped Schedules, Route Adjustments Aim to Improve Service

By Keemia Zhang

Metro is implementing a number of improvements to their light rail and bus line services as of December 10. As we have previously reported, Trains on the A, C, E, and K lines will now run every 8-10 minutes, depending on peak days and hours. The A-line will add two additional trains to extend the night service by 40 minutes, while the K-line trains will only operate every 20 minutes on weekends to accommodate construction that will last until next May.

Additionally, dozens of bus lines now have “schedule changes to improve on-time performances,” with the highest focus on weekdays and providing more room for riders on our busiest lines.

There are also some route adjustments to serve riders better and help them reach key destinations more conveniently and reliably. Many of these changes are in direct response to rider requests. Adjustments include additional trips, extended or cut service during each time of day depending on ridership, the addition of new stops, and the rerouting of some buses to accommodate new construction. Lines 2, 4, 10, 14, 16, 28, 33,37, and 38 have all had minor changes to improve reliability and accommodate increases in ridership.

These bus lines have schedule changes to improve on-time performance:

Line 14 (Beverly Boulevard) — We’re adding one weekday morning trip through Downtown Los Angeles to Grand/Venice to accommodate high ridership.

Line 28 (W. Olympic Boulevard) — We’re adding additional trips to Century City in peak morning and afternoon hours, with one additional trip added eastbound on weekday afternoons to accommodate increased ridership.

Line 33 (Venice Boulevard) — We’re adding additional trips eastbound after 10 p.m. on weeknights and weekends to accommodate increased ridership.

Line 38 (Jefferson Boulevard) — Due to low late evening ridership, we’re adjusting late evening service to every 60 minutes instead of every 30 minutes.

Line 602 (Westwood – Pacific Palisades) — We’re changing the eastbound route in Westwood to accommodate the construction of our Purple (D Line) Extension subway. Instead of turning right onto Wilshire, Line 602 buses will turn from Westwood Boulevard, right on Kinross Avenue, and left on Veteran Avenue.

All the new timetables are here: https://mybus.metro.net/en/. Changes are based on feedback from our customers and operators and data reviewed by our Operations team.