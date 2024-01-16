January 17, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

National Popcorn Day Extravaganza: Movie Theaters Nationwide Offer Deals on Your Favorite Film Snack

Photo Credit: Getty Photos

Celebrate January 19th with Cinema Treats – Discounts and Refills Available

By Keemia Zhang

Movie theaters across the country will celebrate National Popcorn Day on January 19th in efforts spearheaded by The Cinema Foundation and Fandango. According to Box Office Pro, movie theaters across the U.S. will commemorate the day with discounts and deals on popcorn purchases and refills. 

Thirty thousand screens nationwide will participate in the event, meaning that moviegoers catching Mean Girls, Wonka, The Color Purple, Migration, The Beekeeper, Origin, Night Swim, The Book of Clarence, and I.S.S as well as rereleases like Oppenheimer, Soul, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, will be able to enjoy deals on the most popular cinema snack in the country.

AMC Theaters will mark the event by offering unlimited popcorn refills of all sizes, while Regal Theaters will offer guests 50% off small popcorn. Local indie favorite Laemmle Theaters will provide moviegoers with free popcorn purchased with any beverage, while Landmark Theaters and the Nuart will give one free popcorn – with free refills – per customer. 

Photo Credit: Alamo Drafthouse

The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema locations nationwide – and all of them will be filled with FREE popcorn! Alamo Drafthouse will be slinging big bowls of freshly popped kernels and real clarified butter at every screening all day long on National Popcorn Day, January 19th. Just buy a ticket plus any other food or beverage item, and a silver bowl of hot, salty, buttery goodness is all yours. They’re not bottomless like Alamo Drafthouse’s regular popcorn bowls (sorry, everyone), but they are free and delicious. Besides, the only thing better than a movie and popcorn is a movie and FREE popcorn. Browse Drafthouse showtimes and get tickets for National Popcorn Day here.

*Only valid 1/19/24 with ticket and $5 minimum food & beverage purchase, one bowl per tab, refills not included.

A Fandango survey conducted on a sample group revealed that 94% of movie fans purchased snacks during their trips to the movies, with 88% ordering popcorn regularly. According to the National Association of Concessionaires, popcorn makes up over 60% of snack food sales at cinemas nationwide, with 4.5 billion quarts of popcorn consumed at entertainment venues annually.

“Popcorn at the movies was first introduced 95 years ago, and it’s been an inseparable part of the moviegoing experience ever since,” stated Bryan Braunlich, executive director of The Cinema Foundation. Bruanchlich noted that “millions of film fans” would come together to watch new movies “while enjoying their favorite theater snacks at discounted prices.”

Jerramy Hailine, vice president of Fandango, remarked, “The moviegoing experience is where people connect, emotions flow freely, and on January 19th, fans can experience the magic of the big screen with their favorite movie snacks in hand at a discounted price.”

