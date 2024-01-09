National Weather Service Issues Alert – Precautions Urged Amid Potential Damaging Winds and Storm

High Wind Warning: Southwest California Braces for Gusts up to 80 mph

By Dolores Quintana

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for portions of southwest California, effective from 4 PM Wednesday to noon PST Thursday. West winds are anticipated to reach speeds of 30 to 40 mph, with gusts as high as 60 to 70 mph and isolated gusts possibly reaching 80 mph.

Wind Speeds: West winds at 30 to 40 mph, gusting up to 60 to 70 mph, with isolated gusts possibly reaching 80 mph.

Affected Areas: Portions of southwest California.

Timing: The warning is in effect from 4 PM Wednesday to noon PST Thursday.

Damaging winds are expected, posing risks such as the toppling of large objects like trees and power lines. Power outages are anticipated, and travel conditions will be challenging, particularly for high-profile vehicles.

Residents and travelers are strongly advised to take precautionary measures:

Avoid being outdoors in forested areas and around trees and branches.

If possible, stay in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm and steer clear of windows.

Exercise caution if driving becomes necessary.

The NWS has two other additional warnings for the next few days. The next round of high surf/strong rip currents is expected to impact the Central Coast Tue-Thu and LA/Ventura county beaches Wed-Thu. Surf likely peaking Wed night-Thu. Keep an eye on the ocean and avoid rocks/jetties. A coastal flood advisory has been issued for Wednesday through Thursday near high tide for Central Coast and LA/Ventura counties (W-NW facing beaches). Threat of moderate coastal flooding (beach parking lots/harbor walkways) and beach erosion. This event was not as severe as the December 28- 30 event.

Authorities urge the public to stay informed about the weather conditions and follow safety guidelines during this period of heightened wind activity. For updates and additional information, individuals are encouraged to monitor local news channels and official weather sources.