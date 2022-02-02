February 2, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Football Head Coach Hits Century Mark

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District

Congratulations to Culver City High School football head coach Jahmal Wright on reaching 100 coaching victories.

Wright was recognized by the Southern California Football Coaches Association for reach the milestone in his 13th season as the Centaurs’ head coach.

Wright, who once played for the Centaurs, is regarded as one of the top coaches in CIF Southern Section and brought a CIF championship to Culver City in 2018. In addition to coaching football, this is his 16th year as head coach of the CCHS boys track team.

Wright was a three-year all-league defensive back at Culver City, helping the Centaurs win Ocean League titles in 1992, 1993 and 1994 before going to the University of Kansas on scholarship.

He is pictured above with his daughter, Jayde, a four-year varisty cheerleader; and his son, James, a sophomore who plays football and runs track.

