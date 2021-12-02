December 2, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Soul Kitchen Closes

Photo: Instagram (@louellascalisoul).

Westside Dining Scene December 2, 2021

By Dolores Quintana

Louella’s Cali Soul Kitchen at the Citizen Public Market has sadly closed as reported by Eater LA. Chef Keith Corbin opened the food stall when the Market opened a little over a year ago during the first year of the pandemic. It was named after his grandmother and his daughter as it honored the cooking of his youth in South Los Angeles and was a joint venture between Corbin and Chef Daniel Patterson. Chef Corbin was quoted by Eater LA and he said that the food stall was closed “at the request of food hall leadership,”  Chef Corbin added that “We are so grateful to everyone who supported us. We are working on a space to re-open in a new Los Angeles location. We wish the owners of CPM all the best.” Gogo Bird will be opening in the former Louella space on Dec. 8 and will bring their hybrid of Japanese and Los Angeles style fried chicken to Culver City with Chef Brandon Kida of Hinoki & the Bird

Popular Wilshire Boulevard Sushi Spot Closes

Kimuya Sushi and Sports Bar in Santa Monica is no more as reported by Toddrickallen.com. The restaurant was located at 2830 Wilshire Blvd in Santa Monica, but a for lease sign has made an appearance on the front window and their website url has gone up for sale. Many local residents sang the praises of the restaurant for it’s “chill atmosphere” and fast service with good quality sushi. It is not known why the restaurant quietly closed and there is no word, as yet, on what new business might take over the space. 

Pacific Palisades Wine Collector’s Dinner

Chef Gianba Vinzoni’s wine bar Enoteca West is offering an exclusive wine collectors dinner on Wednesday, Dec. 8 and 15 at 7:00 p.m to wine lovers in the area. Located at 970 Monument St. Suite 110 in the Pacific Palisades, Enoteca West is an extension of Chef Vinzoni’s restaurant Cinque Terre West as reported by EaterLA.com. The dinner will feature gourmet Northern Italian dishes from the region of Liguria and Piedmontese wines from the private collection of Matt Lichtenberg. Seating is limited to 16 diners and the tasting’s price is $275 dollars. You can RSVP by calling the restaurant at 310-454-0709. 

French Toastery Opens in Century City 

The Westfield Century City Mall’s restaurant roster has added a new member recently as the storefront for Brique French Toastery has opened according to Toddrickallen.com. No one was expecting a new restaurant, but it is here. Located on the ground floor underneath Del Frisco’s, Brique has a singular item namely their Original Brique Toast. According to their website it is “served with our signature peanut-butter coconut maple syrup, crispy coconut flakes and vanilla bean whipped cream.” and can be purchased in a single or a double order. There is a menu option for another snack item called Brique Chips, which seem to be 4 oz. bags of crispy coconut chips, but the site menu says only that they are “coming soon.

in Dining
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook (@ beachandbrewvenice).
Dining

Self-Serve Taproom Comes to Marina Del Rey

November 23, 2021

Read more
November 23, 2021

Beach and Brew open on Washington Boulevard A self-serve taproom is open in Marina Del Rey, a first of its...

Photo: Facebook (@TomColicchio).
Dining

Tom Colicchio Opening Los Angeles Ghost Kitchen

November 18, 2021

Read more
November 18, 2021

Westside Dining Scene November 18, 2021 By Dolores Quintana Celebrity chef Tom Colicchio and Nextbite, ‘Wichcraft will roll-out nationwide in...

Photo: Justin Chung.
Dining

Westside Restaurant From Culinary Legends Alice Waters and David Tanis Now Open

November 17, 2021

Read more
November 17, 2021

Lulu now open in the Hammer Museum By Sam Catanzaro Culinary legends Alice Waters and David Tanis’ new restaurant now...

Playa Provisions’ Grain whiskey bar. Photo: playaprovisions.com
Dining

Whiskey Bar Returns Beachside

November 10, 2021

Read more
November 10, 2021

Westside Dining Scene November 11, 2021 By Dolores Quintana As reported by Eater Los Angeles, Playa Provisions’ Grain whiskey bar...

Pop’s Bagels. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining

Pop’s Bagels Shuffles in Culver City

November 4, 2021

Read more
November 4, 2021

Westside Dining Scene November 4, 2021 By Dolores Quintana Pop’s Bagels first pop up location at Platform.LA  has been closed...

Grilled Octopus with bell peppers, onions, cherry tomato and Castelvetrano olives from Catch Restaurant. Photo: Courtesy.
Dining

Favorite Sunset Dining Spot Returns

November 3, 2021

Read more
November 3, 2021

Hotel Casa del Mar’s dream dining & sunset viewing destination reopens By Armella Stepan It’s that time of year when...
Dining, News

Over a Third of California Restaurants Unable to Pay Rent

October 27, 2021

Read more
October 27, 2021

350,000 restaurant jobs remain unfilled By Dolores Quintana Over a third of California restaurants are unable to pay rent while...

Egg salad sandwich from Konbi. Photo: Instagram (@konbi).
Dining

Katsu-Style Sandwich Shop Coming to Culver City

October 27, 2021

Read more
October 27, 2021

Konbi to open in 2022 By Dolores Quintana A Katsu-style sandwich shop is coming to Culver City.  Specialty Katsu-style sandwich...
Dining, Local Business Spotlight

Five Months Into Opening, Jonah’s Kitchen Is on Fire With Casual, ‘Made From Scratch’ Dishes

October 14, 2021

Read more
October 14, 2021

By Susan Payne  Having a seat inside of Jonah’s Kitchen, an elevated, yet fast casual restaurant in Santa Monica, is...

Photo: Facebook (@masienda).
Dining

Heirloom Masa Maker Operating on the Westside

October 14, 2021

Read more
October 14, 2021

Westside Dining Scene October 14, 2021 By Dolores Quintana As reported by Eater.com and Bon Appetit, Masienda is now making...

A hot chicken sandwich from the The Red Chickz. Photo: Facebook (@The-Red-Chickz)
Dining

Popular Nashville Hot Chicken Restaurant to Open in Culver City

October 6, 2021

Read more
October 6, 2021

Westside Dining Scene, October 7, 2021  By Dolores Quintana The Red Chickz, the California based Nashville Hot Chicken restaurant, will...

House burger with a fried egg on top with frites from Simonette’s Dine LA menu. Photo: Facebook (@Simonetterestaurant).
Dining

A Look at Dine LA on the Westside

October 6, 2021

Read more
October 6, 2021

Fall version of dining event returns through October 15 By Dolores Quintana Dine LA has returned for Fall of 2021...

Photo: Facebook (@ettaculvercity)
Dining

Etta Now Open in Culver City

September 23, 2021

Read more
September 23, 2021

Westside Dining Scene, September 23, 2021 By Dolores Quintana Etta Now Open in Culver City Primo’s Opens in Former Stan’s...
Dining, Video

Local Legends Team Up To Create a Unique Breakfast Brew

September 22, 2021

Read more
September 22, 2021

Santa Monica Brew Works and GroundWork Coffee have teamed up to create a Golden Mocha Coffee Porter, hear from the...
Dining, Video

Free Donuts Opening Day at Randy’s Donuts in Santa Monica

August 25, 2021

Read more
August 25, 2021

Randy’s Donuts is set to open August 31st and will offer customers free donuts opening day! Hear what locals have...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR