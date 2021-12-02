Culver City Soul Kitchen Closes

Westside Dining Scene December 2, 2021

By Dolores Quintana

Louella’s Cali Soul Kitchen at the Citizen Public Market has sadly closed as reported by Eater LA. Chef Keith Corbin opened the food stall when the Market opened a little over a year ago during the first year of the pandemic. It was named after his grandmother and his daughter as it honored the cooking of his youth in South Los Angeles and was a joint venture between Corbin and Chef Daniel Patterson. Chef Corbin was quoted by Eater LA and he said that the food stall was closed “at the request of food hall leadership,” Chef Corbin added that “We are so grateful to everyone who supported us. We are working on a space to re-open in a new Los Angeles location. We wish the owners of CPM all the best.” Gogo Bird will be opening in the former Louella space on Dec. 8 and will bring their hybrid of Japanese and Los Angeles style fried chicken to Culver City with Chef Brandon Kida of Hinoki & the Bird.

Popular Wilshire Boulevard Sushi Spot Closes

Kimuya Sushi and Sports Bar in Santa Monica is no more as reported by Toddrickallen.com. The restaurant was located at 2830 Wilshire Blvd in Santa Monica, but a for lease sign has made an appearance on the front window and their website url has gone up for sale. Many local residents sang the praises of the restaurant for it’s “chill atmosphere” and fast service with good quality sushi. It is not known why the restaurant quietly closed and there is no word, as yet, on what new business might take over the space.

Pacific Palisades Wine Collector’s Dinner

Chef Gianba Vinzoni’s wine bar Enoteca West is offering an exclusive wine collectors dinner on Wednesday, Dec. 8 and 15 at 7:00 p.m to wine lovers in the area. Located at 970 Monument St. Suite 110 in the Pacific Palisades, Enoteca West is an extension of Chef Vinzoni’s restaurant Cinque Terre West as reported by EaterLA.com. The dinner will feature gourmet Northern Italian dishes from the region of Liguria and Piedmontese wines from the private collection of Matt Lichtenberg. Seating is limited to 16 diners and the tasting’s price is $275 dollars. You can RSVP by calling the restaurant at 310-454-0709.

French Toastery Opens in Century City

The Westfield Century City Mall’s restaurant roster has added a new member recently as the storefront for Brique French Toastery has opened according to Toddrickallen.com. No one was expecting a new restaurant, but it is here. Located on the ground floor underneath Del Frisco’s, Brique has a singular item namely their Original Brique Toast. According to their website it is “served with our signature peanut-butter coconut maple syrup, crispy coconut flakes and vanilla bean whipped cream.” and can be purchased in a single or a double order. There is a menu option for another snack item called Brique Chips, which seem to be 4 oz. bags of crispy coconut chips, but the site menu says only that they are “coming soon.