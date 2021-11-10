Months after a video alleging the meat sold at Belcamp was not organic or locally sourced the Santa Monica storefront has closed. More info in this video brought to you by The Invisible Gardener.
Belcampo Closes Months After Mislabeling Allegations
“Citrus Caviar” at The Santa Monica Farmers Market
November 3, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Australian Finger Limes, also known as “citrus caviar” can be a great addition to holiday cocktails, salads, and more. Learn...
Pomegranate Season is Here!
October 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we are learning all about Pomegranates from the local vendors. Video brought to...
New Vegan Frozen Yogurt Shop Opens on Ocean Park
October 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A new soft serve shop has popped up on the Westside. Yoga-urt offers a new all organic and vegan soft...
