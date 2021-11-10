November 11, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Belcampo Closes Months After Mislabeling Allegations

Months after a video alleging the meat sold at Belcamp was not organic or locally sourced the Santa Monica storefront has closed. More info in this video brought to you by The Invisible Gardener.

in Food & Drink
