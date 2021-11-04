November 4, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Pop’s Bagels Shuffles in Culver City

Pop’s Bagels. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

Westside Dining Scene November 4, 2021

By Dolores Quintana

Pop’s Bagels first pop up location at Platform.LA  has been closed as the delicious bagel shop is about to debut a new permanent location at The Culver Steps, a mixed use development that also houses an Amazon creative office, according to their Instagram page. The Culver Steps development is located at 9300 Culver Blvd. Their new shop will open in December, but until then you can always pick up some of their fresh bagels and sandwiches at their Brentwood location and you can find that shop at 11928 San Vicente Blvd. 

One of LA’s Best Breakfast Burritos is Coming to Santa Monica

Wake and Lake, a popular breakfast burrito spot –recently named by the LA Times as one of the best breakfast burritos in LA–will be opening a location in Santa Monica. As reported by What Now Los Angeles, the restaurant will be opening at 411 Santa Monica Boulevard in 2022.  An announcement of the company’s plans, including the information about the Santa Monica location, is expected later this year. The Santa Monica location will take over the space that formerly housed Mainland Poke. 

Zinqué Returns to Venice 

As reported by Eater.com, Zinqué has returned to Venice after closing its other location at Abbot Kinney and Venice boulevards. The restaurant is now open at 1430 Lincoln Boulevard and the hours of operation are 7:00 a.m. to midnight from Sunday to Thursday with extended hours on the weekends where they are open until 2:00 a.m. This location, with its full liquor license, serves French style brunch, lunch and dinner with a full complement of cocktails, wine, and beer. The restaurant also has locations across the region, including in Century City, Downtown LA and Newport Beach. 

Sweetgreen Heading to Westwood

Sweetgreen will be opening a new location in Westwood soon at 10922 Kinross Avenue, near Gayley Avenue as reported by Toddrickallen.com. The popular salad and bowl chain, with over 100 locations nationwide, features a healthy and natural menu that focuses on “Building healthier communities by connecting people to real food.” with an eye to the sustainability of ingredients and “reimagining fast food.” as their website states. 

Pacific Dining Car Will Not Reopen on Wilshire Boulevard 

As reported by Toddrickallen.com, the Pacific Dining Car at the corner of Wilshire and Princeton in Santa Monica will not be reopening as a new restaurant. A 24-hour emergency veterinary center is slated to open in the space, as indicated by a planned permit change notice on the storefront. 

in Dining
Related Posts
Grilled Octopus with bell peppers, onions, cherry tomato and Castelvetrano olives from Catch Restaurant. Photo: Courtesy.
Dining

Favorite Sunset Dining Spot Returns

November 3, 2021

Read more
November 3, 2021

Hotel Casa del Mar’s dream dining & sunset viewing destination reopens By Armella Stepan It’s that time of year when...
Dining, News

Over a Third of California Restaurants Unable to Pay Rent

October 27, 2021

Read more
October 27, 2021

350,000 restaurant jobs remain unfilled By Dolores Quintana Over a third of California restaurants are unable to pay rent while...

Egg salad sandwich from Konbi. Photo: Instagram (@konbi).
Dining

Katsu-Style Sandwich Shop Coming to Culver City

October 27, 2021

Read more
October 27, 2021

Konbi to open in 2022 By Dolores Quintana A Katsu-style sandwich shop is coming to Culver City.  Specialty Katsu-style sandwich...
Dining, Local Business Spotlight

Five Months Into Opening, Jonah’s Kitchen Is on Fire With Casual, ‘Made From Scratch’ Dishes

October 14, 2021

Read more
October 14, 2021

By Susan Payne  Having a seat inside of Jonah’s Kitchen, an elevated, yet fast casual restaurant in Santa Monica, is...

Photo: Facebook (@masienda).
Dining

Heirloom Masa Maker Operating on the Westside

October 14, 2021

Read more
October 14, 2021

Westside Dining Scene October 14, 2021 By Dolores Quintana As reported by Eater.com and Bon Appetit, Masienda is now making...

A hot chicken sandwich from the The Red Chickz. Photo: Facebook (@The-Red-Chickz)
Dining

Popular Nashville Hot Chicken Restaurant to Open in Culver City

October 6, 2021

Read more
October 6, 2021

Westside Dining Scene, October 7, 2021  By Dolores Quintana The Red Chickz, the California based Nashville Hot Chicken restaurant, will...

House burger with a fried egg on top with frites from Simonette’s Dine LA menu. Photo: Facebook (@Simonetterestaurant).
Dining

A Look at Dine LA on the Westside

October 6, 2021

Read more
October 6, 2021

Fall version of dining event returns through October 15 By Dolores Quintana Dine LA has returned for Fall of 2021...

Photo: Facebook (@ettaculvercity)
Dining

Etta Now Open in Culver City

September 23, 2021

Read more
September 23, 2021

Westside Dining Scene, September 23, 2021 By Dolores Quintana Etta Now Open in Culver City Primo’s Opens in Former Stan’s...
Dining, Video

Local Legends Team Up To Create a Unique Breakfast Brew

September 22, 2021

Read more
September 22, 2021

Santa Monica Brew Works and GroundWork Coffee have teamed up to create a Golden Mocha Coffee Porter, hear from the...
Dining, Video

Free Donuts Opening Day at Randy’s Donuts in Santa Monica

August 25, 2021

Read more
August 25, 2021

Randy’s Donuts is set to open August 31st and will offer customers free donuts opening day! Hear what locals have...

Photos: Facebook (@papilosangeles)
Dining, News

Local Birria and Churro Spot Opening New Westside Location After Fire

August 19, 2021

Read more
August 19, 2021

Papi Taco’s & Churros moving into Wilshire Blvd space By Kerry Slater A popular taco and churro restaurant is opening a...

Tonnarelli alle Vongole from Uovo. Photo: Facebook (@uovopasta).
Dining

Uovo Pasta Opens in Marina Del Rey

August 12, 2021

Read more
August 12, 2021

Soft opening for popular restaurant at Pier 44 By Kerry Slater  Popular pasta restaurant Uovo is now open in Marina...

Photo: Facebook (@MontysGoodBurger).
Dining

Monty’s Good Burger Coming to Culver City

August 5, 2021

Read more
August 5, 2021

Westside Dining Scene August 5, 2021 By Kerry Slater High-End Sushi Restaurant Expanding to Montana Avenue  Montana Avenue in Santa...

A bahn mi from Skinny Daves. Photo: skinny-daves.com
Dining, News

New Sandwich Spot Opens From Chef Behind Little Fatty

July 29, 2021

Read more
July 29, 2021

David Kuo opens Skinny Daves By Kerry Slater  The chef behind popular Mar Vista restaurant Little Fatty has opened Skinny...

Photo: finandfeathersrestaurants.com
Dining

Atlanta Restaurant and Lounge Eyes Marina Del Rey Space

July 22, 2021

Read more
July 22, 2021

Fin & Feathers files for liquor license at 13484 Washington Blvd  By Kerry Slater An Atlanta-based restaurant and lounge self-described...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR