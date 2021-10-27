Katsu-Style Sandwich Shop Coming to Culver City

Konbi to open in 2022

By Dolores Quintana

A Katsu-style sandwich shop is coming to Culver City.

Specialty Katsu-style sandwich makers Konbi will be opening their first Westside location in 2022 in Culver City.

The new restaurant will be located at 10000 Washington Boulevard in the One Culver Building as reported by What Now Los Angeles.

Their menu also includes French pastries, salads, and special items whenever possible. They are perhaps most famous for their egg salad sandwich and while you might not consider that fine dining, Bon Appetit gave them the Best New Restaurant award in 2019 and their co-owners and founders Akira Akuto and Nick Montgomery used to work for Chef David Chang’s Momofuku restaurants.

Check out their menu to see what all the excitement is about here.