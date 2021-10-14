October 14, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Five Months Into Opening, Jonah’s Kitchen Is on Fire With Casual, ‘Made From Scratch’ Dishes

By Susan Payne 

Having a seat inside of Jonah’s Kitchen, an elevated, yet fast casual restaurant in Santa Monica, is like having a meal with the celebrity chef himself, an al-fresco cooking experience.

Chef Jonah Johnson opened the restaurant in June, inspired by his travels through Latin America and made with love — organic dishes, fresh vegetables, sauce and food made scratch, cooked above a wood-fired grill.

“When we take the meats out of the smoker, everything we do is from scratch. It’s been a dream to open this and express the types of food and cooking I like to do,” Johnson said. “It takes after the experience you would have at my home.”

Although heavily traveled across the world, Johnson’s restaurant is an ode to the people in his life he has learned from: food and flavor stemming from a multicultural, ethnic background.

Mexican, Caribbean, Italian, and Korean, Johnson said, his menu is a mix of cultural foods over an open fire. 

“I’ve experienced all those flavors, traveled and lived in some of these places, and I wanted to bring a multicultural smorgasbord of barbecue the way different cultures cook their food with fire,” he said. 

Growing up in California, Jonah found behind the grill with his father more entertaining than playing basketball with the neighborhood kids. At the age of 10, his intense love of food began with one question: how did raw meat over fire, or fresh ingredients from the garden, become something that tasted so good. 

“My father is a grill master, and I was intrigued by that as a kid, smelling barbecue and seeing the offset cooker and wondering why it tastes so good,” Johnson said. 

Johnson’s aunt, Bethann, who lived in Minnesota, was another kitchen influence in his life. Bethann was a southern style cook who made sauces from scratch. 

On the other side of Johnson’s family, Swedish, Serbian and eastern European food scented the air.

“Since I was a kid, food around me was always very different, but it was always really good. I was never stuck in one culture’s food. When I came to California, I fell in love with Mexican and Latin food,” he said.

Johnson’s journey to “try other people’s food” led him on a career path that accommodated that lifestyle, traveling and cooking for celebrity clients, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Gisele Bundchen. He’s also had the pleasure of cooking for Mick Jagger, Al Pacino, Tobey Maguire, Clint Eastwood, Tarantino and Steven Spielberg, to name a few.

“That’s the main reason I wanted to travel. I wanted to eat other people’s food and be inspired. I don’t eat at hotel restaurants, I want to eat what the people are eating the entire time,” Johnson said.

Jonah’s Kitchen, a culmination of his experience cooking and traveling, offers a unique menu, crafted for locals and LA visitors alike. 

Here are a few picks: 

  • K-Town Chicken
  • Ribs “Argentina Parilla” STYLE 
  • Crispy Potatoes
  • Steamed (Koshihikari) Rice
  • Gochujang Shrimp Tacos
  • Vegan King Tacos
  • Rice Pilaf with Grilled Vegetables
  • Porterhouse Steak (for groups)

“We cook everything from scratch. When you have fresh vegetables, coupled with beautiful pork ribs from sustainable, high-quality farms and Japanese steamed rice, and nothing processed, you feel the difference.” Johnson said.

Jonah’s Kitchen is located at 2518 Wilshire Blvd in Santa Monica, open Tuesday through Saturday 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. Lunch hours are 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and dinner is 5 p.m. to 10. The restaurant is closed daily from 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

in Dining, Local Business Spotlight
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook (@masienda).
Dining

Heirloom Masa Maker Operating on the Westside

October 14, 2021

Read more
October 14, 2021

Westside Dining Scene October 14, 2021 By Dolores Quintana As reported by Eater.com and Bon Appetit, Masienda is now making...

A hot chicken sandwich from the The Red Chickz. Photo: Facebook (@The-Red-Chickz)
Dining

Popular Nashville Hot Chicken Restaurant to Open in Culver City

October 6, 2021

Read more
October 6, 2021

Westside Dining Scene, October 7, 2021  By Dolores Quintana The Red Chickz, the California based Nashville Hot Chicken restaurant, will...

House burger with a fried egg on top with frites from Simonette’s Dine LA menu. Photo: Facebook (@Simonetterestaurant).
Dining

A Look at Dine LA on the Westside

October 6, 2021

Read more
October 6, 2021

Fall version of dining event returns through October 15 By Dolores Quintana Dine LA has returned for Fall of 2021...

Photo: Facebook (@ettaculvercity)
Dining

Etta Now Open in Culver City

September 23, 2021

Read more
September 23, 2021

Westside Dining Scene, September 23, 2021 By Dolores Quintana Etta Now Open in Culver City Primo’s Opens in Former Stan’s...
Dining, Video

Local Legends Team Up To Create a Unique Breakfast Brew

September 22, 2021

Read more
September 22, 2021

Santa Monica Brew Works and GroundWork Coffee have teamed up to create a Golden Mocha Coffee Porter, hear from the...

George W. Bush. Photo: Courtesy Distinguished Speaker Series.
Local Business Spotlight, News

Distinguished Speaker Series Expands to Long Beach, Celebrates 24 Years of Candid, Relaxed Evenings With Renowned Changemakers

September 7, 2021

Read more
September 7, 2021

Series features Former President George W. Bush in September, 24 years after his mother and former First Lady of the...
Education, Local Business Spotlight

Auditions Open for HVS Conservatory’s Inaugural Vocal Program

September 5, 2021

Read more
September 5, 2021

Hollywood Vocal Studios and Adreana Gonzalez are proud to announce the founding of Hollywood Vocal Studios (HVS) Conservatory—a post-secondary school...
Dining, Video

Free Donuts Opening Day at Randy’s Donuts in Santa Monica

August 25, 2021

Read more
August 25, 2021

Randy’s Donuts is set to open August 31st and will offer customers free donuts opening day! Hear what locals have...

Photos: Facebook (@papilosangeles)
Dining, News

Local Birria and Churro Spot Opening New Westside Location After Fire

August 19, 2021

Read more
August 19, 2021

Papi Taco’s & Churros moving into Wilshire Blvd space By Kerry Slater A popular taco and churro restaurant is opening a...

Tonnarelli alle Vongole from Uovo. Photo: Facebook (@uovopasta).
Dining

Uovo Pasta Opens in Marina Del Rey

August 12, 2021

Read more
August 12, 2021

Soft opening for popular restaurant at Pier 44 By Kerry Slater  Popular pasta restaurant Uovo is now open in Marina...
Local Business Spotlight

Calico Yacht Charter Provides Luxury Water Experience For All Ages

August 6, 2021

Read more
August 6, 2021

By Toi Creel Everyone goes to the beach on the Westside. It’s part of the culture. But imagine experiencing the...

Photo: Facebook (@MontysGoodBurger).
Dining

Monty’s Good Burger Coming to Culver City

August 5, 2021

Read more
August 5, 2021

Westside Dining Scene August 5, 2021 By Kerry Slater High-End Sushi Restaurant Expanding to Montana Avenue  Montana Avenue in Santa...

Photo: Courtesy Everything Counts for Kids.
Local Business Spotlight, Upbeat Beat, Westside Wellness

Everything counts at Everything Counts for Kids

August 3, 2021

Read more
August 3, 2021

Culver City camp combines all aspects of child development into programming By Susan M. Payne As Culver City went into...

A bahn mi from Skinny Daves. Photo: skinny-daves.com
Dining, News

New Sandwich Spot Opens From Chef Behind Little Fatty

July 29, 2021

Read more
July 29, 2021

David Kuo opens Skinny Daves By Kerry Slater  The chef behind popular Mar Vista restaurant Little Fatty has opened Skinny...

Photo: finandfeathersrestaurants.com
Dining

Atlanta Restaurant and Lounge Eyes Marina Del Rey Space

July 22, 2021

Read more
July 22, 2021

Fin & Feathers files for liquor license at 13484 Washington Blvd  By Kerry Slater An Atlanta-based restaurant and lounge self-described...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR