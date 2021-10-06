Popular Nashville Hot Chicken Restaurant to Open in Culver City

Westside Dining Scene, October 7, 2021

By Dolores Quintana

The Red Chickz, the California based Nashville Hot Chicken restaurant, will be opening a new location in Culver City, at 10100 Venice Blvd, later this year as reported by What Now Los Angeles. The restaurant has been so successful that the plan is for them to expand into a chain of 87 restaurants in the near future. The Downtown Los Angeles Spring Street location is the only retail location at the moment, but it won’t be for long as co-founder Shawn Lalehzarian says that the Culver City location will hopefully be open in December in a quote from What Now Los Angeles. There are another 40 Red Chickz locations planned for California with locations in Texas, Nevada, and Arizona in the works as franchises.