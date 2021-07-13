July 13, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Edify TV: Culver City Pride Rally and Bike Ride

A Pride bike ride and rally was held in Culver City Sunday June 27, the city’s first official LGBTQ event. Learn more in this video made possible by The Bike Shop.

in Culver City, Edify Tv, Upbeat Beat
Edify Tv, Real Estate

Edify TV: West LA Chili Bowl Denied Historic-Cultural Status

July 12, 2021

Read more
July 12, 2021

Recently LA City Council voted to deny the West LA Chili Bowl Historic-Cultural Monument, one of the oldest surviving examples...
News, Theater + Film, Things To Do, Upbeat Beat

Marina Drive-In Movie Summer Series Underway

July 9, 2021

Read more
July 9, 2021

Gather with your family and friends to watch movies by the sea in Marina del Rey. Marina Drive-In Movie Nights,...
Dining, Edify Tv

Edify TV: Googie-Style Diner Getting New Neighbors

July 8, 2021

Read more
July 8, 2021

Dinah’s Family Restaurant, the Westside Googie-style diner beloved for its fried chicken, is getting many new neighborhoods. Learn more in...
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Police Released More Footage of Suspect Wanted for Hate Crime

July 6, 2021

Read more
July 6, 2021

CCPD still searching for suspect in connection to June 14 incident By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police have released additional...

Two suspects sought for a recent armed robbery at Westfield Culver City. Photo: Culver City Police Department.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Armed Robbers Steal Over $100K of Jewelry From Father and Teen Son at Westfield Culver City

June 30, 2021

Read more
June 30, 2021

Cartier watch, jewel encrusted necklaces stolen Tuesday afternoon By Sam Catanzaro Police are searching for suspected wanted for robbing a...

Photos: Courtesy CCUSD.
Culver City, Sports, Upbeat Beat

Tokyo Bound! Former Centaur Runner ﻿Isaiah Jewett Qualifies for U.S. Olympic Team

June 30, 2021

Read more
June 30, 2021

Former Culver City High School track star Isaiah Jewett made the U.S. Olympic Team by bettering his USC school record and taking...
Edify Tv, Real Estate

Snap and Hulu Expanding Westside Presence

June 25, 2021

Read more
June 25, 2021

Snapchat and Hulu are expanding their footprints on the Westside. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu Community...
Edify Tv, Upbeat Beat

Edify TV: LA County Parks’ Multi Million Dollar Grant Program

June 25, 2021

Read more
June 25, 2021

LA County parks stand to benefit from a $33 million grant program. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Uncategorized, Upbeat Beat

Nearly $10,000 Given to Local ArtistsThrough Culver City Arts Foundation Arts Resiliency Fund

June 25, 2021

Read more
June 25, 2021

Eleven artists received ranging microgrants maxing out at $1,000. By Toi Creel A local group is doing their best to...
Upbeat Beat

Culver City Pride Ride to Be Held Sunday

June 25, 2021

Read more
June 25, 2021

Ride will start at Syd Kronenthal Park and end with a rally. By Toi Creel A Pride bike ride is...
Edify Tv, Traffic + Transportation

Edify TV: Decreasing Expo Line Ride Times?

June 24, 2021

Read more
June 24, 2021

Transportation officials are looking into ways to decrease ride times on the E (Expo) Line connecting Santa Monica to Downtown...
Art, Upbeat Beat

The First NFT Gallery Has Opened in Venice

June 23, 2021

Read more
June 23, 2021

Bright Moments gallery is changing the way we view, buy, and appreciate art by utilizing blockchain technology to create the...
Edify Tv, Real Estate

Edify TV: Trident Center Gutted as Makeover Continues

June 22, 2021

Read more
June 22, 2021

The Trident Center in Sawtelle is completely gutted as a $300 million revamp continues to make progress. Learn more in...
Edify Tv, Real Estate

Edify TV: Report Sheds Light on LA’s Housing Deficit

June 22, 2021

Read more
June 22, 2021

A new report estimates a deficit of nearly a half a million affordable housing units in LA County. Learn more...
Upbeat Beat, video

Heritage Museum Reopens with Unique Exhibition

June 22, 2021

Read more
June 22, 2021

The California Heritage Museum welcomes back visitors with a unique and stunning quilt exhibition, learn more in this video brought...

