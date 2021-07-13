A Pride bike ride and rally was held in Culver City Sunday June 27, the city’s first official LGBTQ event. Learn more in this video made possible by The Bike Shop.
Edify TV: Culver City Pride Rally and Bike Ride
Edify TV: West LA Chili Bowl Denied Historic-Cultural Status
Recently LA City Council voted to deny the West LA Chili Bowl Historic-Cultural Monument, one of the oldest surviving examples...
Marina Drive-In Movie Summer Series Underway
July 9, 2021 Staff Report
Gather with your family and friends to watch movies by the sea in Marina del Rey. Marina Drive-In Movie Nights,...
Edify TV: Googie-Style Diner Getting New Neighbors
Dinah’s Family Restaurant, the Westside Googie-style diner beloved for its fried chicken, is getting many new neighborhoods. Learn more in...
Culver City Police Released More Footage of Suspect Wanted for Hate Crime
July 6, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
CCPD still searching for suspect in connection to June 14 incident By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police have released additional...
Armed Robbers Steal Over $100K of Jewelry From Father and Teen Son at Westfield Culver City
June 30, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Cartier watch, jewel encrusted necklaces stolen Tuesday afternoon By Sam Catanzaro Police are searching for suspected wanted for robbing a...
Tokyo Bound! Former Centaur Runner Isaiah Jewett Qualifies for U.S. Olympic Team
June 30, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Former Culver City High School track star Isaiah Jewett made the U.S. Olympic Team by bettering his USC school record and taking...
Snap and Hulu Expanding Westside Presence
Snapchat and Hulu are expanding their footprints on the Westside. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu Community...
Edify TV: LA County Parks’ Multi Million Dollar Grant Program
LA County parks stand to benefit from a $33 million grant program. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Nearly $10,000 Given to Local ArtistsThrough Culver City Arts Foundation Arts Resiliency Fund
June 25, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Eleven artists received ranging microgrants maxing out at $1,000. By Toi Creel A local group is doing their best to...
Culver City Pride Ride to Be Held Sunday
June 25, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Ride will start at Syd Kronenthal Park and end with a rally. By Toi Creel A Pride bike ride is...
Edify TV: Decreasing Expo Line Ride Times?
Transportation officials are looking into ways to decrease ride times on the E (Expo) Line connecting Santa Monica to Downtown...
The First NFT Gallery Has Opened in Venice
June 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Bright Moments gallery is changing the way we view, buy, and appreciate art by utilizing blockchain technology to create the...
Edify TV: Trident Center Gutted as Makeover Continues
The Trident Center in Sawtelle is completely gutted as a $300 million revamp continues to make progress. Learn more in...
Edify TV: Report Sheds Light on LA’s Housing Deficit
A new report estimates a deficit of nearly a half a million affordable housing units in LA County. Learn more...
Heritage Museum Reopens with Unique Exhibition
June 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The California Heritage Museum welcomes back visitors with a unique and stunning quilt exhibition, learn more in this video brought...
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!
RECENT POSTS
Santa Monica-based evolutionary.art Helping Companies Perfect Their Digital Brand
Enki Inc. a Santa Monica based IT company, has launched evolutionary.art, its artistic graphic design spin-off, helping startups from near...Read more
POPULAR
Santa Monica-based evolutionary.art Helping Companies Perfect Their Digital Brand
Enki Inc. a Santa Monica based IT company, has launched evolutionary.art, its artistic graphic design spin-off, helping startups from near...Read more