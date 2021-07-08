July 8, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Edify TV: Googie-Style Diner Getting New Neighbors

Dinah’s Family Restaurant, the Westside Googie-style diner beloved for its fried chicken, is getting many new neighborhoods. Learn more in this video made possible by Kline Academy of Fine Art.

Photo: Arth Kitchen + Bar (Facebook).
Modern Indian Restaurant Opens in Heart of Culver City

July 8, 2021

Arth Kitchen + Bar open at 9531 Culver Boulevard By Kerry Slater A modern Indian restaurant has come to a...
LA City Council Votes To Stop Citing Unlicensed Street Vendors

July 1, 2021

Vote will allow hundreds of business owners to serve food without fear of confiscation By Toi Creel  On Tuesday, June...

Photo: Teddy's Tacos (Facebook).
Teddy’s Tacos Coming to Culver City in September 2021

July 1, 2021

Restaurant third location coming this fall By Toi Creel A popular Mexican restaurant will soon be making a home in...
Snap and Hulu Expanding Westside Presence

June 25, 2021

Snapchat and Hulu are expanding their footprints on the Westside. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu Community...
Edify TV: LA County Parks’ Multi Million Dollar Grant Program

June 25, 2021

LA County parks stand to benefit from a $33 million grant program. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Edify TV: Decreasing Expo Line Ride Times?

June 24, 2021

Transportation officials are looking into ways to decrease ride times on the E (Expo) Line connecting Santa Monica to Downtown...

Hotel Casa del Mar and Shutters on the Beach’s beachside picnic. Photos: Courtesy.
The Coolest Culinary Choices on the Coast

June 24, 2021

By Staff Writer Looking to get the most out of your summer dining experience? Look no further than Hotel Casa...

The interior of KazuNori Marina del Rey. Photos: Facebook (@kazunorisushi).
KazuNori Opens in Marina del Rey

June 24, 2021

24-seat hand roll counter at the Broadwalk Marina del Rey at Pier 44 By Kerry Slater Popular hand roll bar...
Edify TV: Trident Center Gutted as Makeover Continues

June 22, 2021

The Trident Center in Sawtelle is completely gutted as a $300 million revamp continues to make progress. Learn more in...
Edify TV: Report Sheds Light on LA’s Housing Deficit

June 22, 2021

A new report estimates a deficit of nearly a half a million affordable housing units in LA County. Learn more...

Alice Waters. Photo: Facebook (@CalAlumni).
Culinary Legend Alice Waters Opening Westside Restaurant

June 17, 2021

Unnamed restaurant set to open this fall at Hammer Museum By Sam Catanzaro Legendary chef Alice Waters is opening her...
Edify TV: Local Educator Making Baking Dreams a Reality

June 17, 2021

Dr. Shica Little has always enjoyed baking as side project, selling Southern-style sweets and pastries online, but recently she opened...
Edify TV: Closing Expo Line Bike Path Gap?

June 15, 2021

Plans are in the works to close a frustrating gap in the Expo Line Bike Path. Learn more in this...
Edify TV: More ADUs for Los Angeles?

June 11, 2021

More ADUs (accessory dwelling units) could be coming to Los Angeles. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu...
Edify TV: Traffic Calming Measures Slated for Fox Hills-Area

June 11, 2021

Traffic calming measures are coming to roads in Culver City’s Fox Hills area. Learn more in this video made possible...

