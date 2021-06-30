June 30, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Tokyo Bound! Former Centaur Runner ﻿Isaiah Jewett Qualifies for U.S. Olympic Team

Photos: Courtesy CCUSD.

Former Culver City High School track star Isaiah Jewett made the U.S. Olympic Team by bettering his USC school record and taking second in the men’s 800m final at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials being held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 21.

Jewett took second in the U.S. 800m final with a time of 1:43.85 to secure a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team. Jewett’s time broke his own school record (1:44.68) which he set on the same track two weeks ago in winning the NCAA men’s 800m title. The Los Angeles native’s time currently ranks fourth in the world this outdoor season.

Jewett will join Duane Solomon (2012) as the only two USC men’s 800m runners to make an Olympic team in the last eight Olympic Games, dating back through the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

Jewett will compete in Tokyo, Japan from July 23-August 8. Once a Centaur, always a Centaur! Good luck, Isaiah!

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District

in Culver City, Sports, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
Edify Tv, Upbeat Beat

Edify TV: LA County Parks’ Multi Million Dollar Grant Program

June 25, 2021

Read more
June 25, 2021

LA County parks stand to benefit from a $33 million grant program. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Uncategorized, Upbeat Beat

Nearly $10,000 Given to Local ArtistsThrough Culver City Arts Foundation Arts Resiliency Fund

June 25, 2021

Read more
June 25, 2021

Eleven artists received ranging microgrants maxing out at $1,000. By Toi Creel A local group is doing their best to...
Upbeat Beat

Culver City Pride Ride to Be Held Sunday

June 25, 2021

Read more
June 25, 2021

Ride will start at Syd Kronenthal Park and end with a rally. By Toi Creel A Pride bike ride is...
Art, Upbeat Beat

The First NFT Gallery Has Opened in Venice

June 23, 2021

Read more
June 23, 2021

Bright Moments gallery is changing the way we view, buy, and appreciate art by utilizing blockchain technology to create the...
Upbeat Beat, video

Heritage Museum Reopens with Unique Exhibition

June 22, 2021

Read more
June 22, 2021

The California Heritage Museum welcomes back visitors with a unique and stunning quilt exhibition, learn more in this video brought...
Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Stormwater Quality Master Plan Discussion Planned For Community Meeting

June 21, 2021

Read more
June 21, 2021

Meeting is free to attend and residents can register online. By Toi Creel This week members of the public are...
Culver City, News

Culver City’s Mobile Recycling Program Launched

June 17, 2021

Read more
June 17, 2021

By Toi Creel A Culver City program is new way of collecting recyclables for California Redemption Value. In collaboration with...
Upbeat Beat, video

UCLA Film Student a Finalist for BAFTA Awards

June 15, 2021

Read more
June 15, 2021

UCLA student Kristi Hoi was selected as a finalist for the 2021 GSA BAFTA Student Awards for her film No...
Featured, News, Upbeat Beat

CCUSD Creates First Assistant Superintendent of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

June 15, 2021

Read more
June 15, 2021

New position first of its kind in California, possibly the nation Culver City Unified School District (CCUSD) has created a...
Culver City, News, Upbeat Beat

St. Bernard Senior Chloe Jackson Leads the League in Community Service

June 8, 2021

Read more
June 8, 2021

Chloe Jackson has been giving back to her community for as long as she can remember. The St. Bernard High...
Featured, News, Upbeat Beat

Mother’s Beach Lifeguard Tower Painted to Raise Awareness for Autism

June 8, 2021

Read more
June 8, 2021

LA County Ocean Lifeguard Scott Snyder paints MDR lifeguard tower to support special needs families By Sam Catanzaro A Mother’s...
Upbeat Beat, video

A New Mural Honoring Veterans Beautifies The VA Campus

June 8, 2021

Read more
June 8, 2021

A mural honoring the veterans was revealed on Memorial Day on the VA Campus. Created by artist Nick Spano, veterans,...
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Police Release Footage From Burglary in Hopes of ID-ing Suspects

June 7, 2021

Read more
June 7, 2021

Two suspects sought for May 9 incident By Chad Winthrop Culver City police have released security footage from a recent...
Upbeat Beat, video

Enriching Summer Camps From The Boys & Girls Clubs

June 7, 2021

Read more
June 7, 2021

The Boys & Girls Club has many enriching, fun, and safe summer camps planned for youths starting June 14th, learn...
Edify Tv, Upbeat Beat

Venice High School Reopens Fields for Home Games

June 4, 2021

Read more
June 4, 2021

After a dispute with a neighbor forced Venice High School to halt home games, LAUSD has reopened the fields, learn...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR