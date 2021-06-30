Tokyo Bound! Former Centaur Runner ﻿Isaiah Jewett Qualifies for U.S. Olympic Team

Former Culver City High School track star Isaiah Jewett made the U.S. Olympic Team by bettering his USC school record and taking second in the men’s 800m final at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials being held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 21.

Jewett took second in the U.S. 800m final with a time of 1:43.85 to secure a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team. Jewett’s time broke his own school record (1:44.68) which he set on the same track two weeks ago in winning the NCAA men’s 800m title. The Los Angeles native’s time currently ranks fourth in the world this outdoor season.

Jewett will join Duane Solomon (2012) as the only two USC men’s 800m runners to make an Olympic team in the last eight Olympic Games, dating back through the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

Jewett will compete in Tokyo, Japan from July 23-August 8. Once a Centaur, always a Centaur! Good luck, Isaiah!

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District