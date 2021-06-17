Dr. Shica Little has always enjoyed baking as side project, selling Southern-style sweets and pastries online, but recently she opened the first Dr. Shica’s Bakery storefront in Westfield Culver City. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Edify TV: Local Educator Making Baking Dreams a Reality
Edify TV: Closing Expo Line Bike Path Gap?
Plans are in the works to close a frustrating gap in the Expo Line Bike Path. Learn more in this...
Edify TV: More ADUs for Los Angeles?
More ADUs (accessory dwelling units) could be coming to Los Angeles. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu...
Edify TV: Traffic Calming Measures Slated for Fox Hills-Area
Traffic calming measures are coming to roads in Culver City’s Fox Hills area. Learn more in this video made possible...
‘LA-Style’ Fried Chicken Spot Popping-up in Culver City This Weekend
June 10, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Go Go Bird to be at Citizen Public Market Friday and Saturday By Kerry Slater An “LA-style” fried chicken restaurant...
Food Review: Pizza That Lives up to the Hype
June 8, 2021 Staff Report
Prime Pizza, now on the Westside, serves up a top-notch slice By Kerry Slater A highly anticipated pizza joint recently...
Venice High School Reopens Fields for Home Games
After a dispute with a neighbor forced Venice High School to halt home games, LAUSD has reopened the fields, learn...
Santa Monica Parking Structure to be Replaced by Housing?
A Santa Monica parking structure be demolished and replaced with affordable housing. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
Public School’s Parent Company Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
June 3, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Grill Concepts for files Chapter 11 bankruptcy April 29 By Kerry Slater The parent company behind the Daily Grill and...
Edify TV: Billion Dollar 15-Gate Concourse Opens at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal
A massive billion dollar concourse with 15 gates opened recently at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal. Learn more in this...
Edify TV: Nine Small Lot Homes Planned for Bel Air
A developer wants to build nine small homes on two parcels in Bel Air. Learn more in this video made...
Peruvian Restaurant Qusqo Bistro Opens Plant-Based Ghost Kitchen on Westside
May 24, 2021 Staff Report
Popular Peruvian restaurant is making sure to keep things green By Toi Creel Peruvian Restaurant Qusqo Bistro is expanding their Westside presence....
Edify TV: A Look at Culver City’s Media Park Revamp
Take a look at potential design options to revamp Culver City’s Media Park in this video made possible by Santa...
Dim Sum Specialist Opening Restaurant in Palms
May 20, 2021 Staff Report
Iron Teapot coming to 10306 Venice Boulevard in Palms By Kerry Slater A dim sum restaurant is opening in Palms...
