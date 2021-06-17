June 17, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Edify TV: Local Educator Making Baking Dreams a Reality

Dr. Shica Little has always enjoyed baking as side project, selling Southern-style sweets and pastries online, but recently she opened the first Dr. Shica’s Bakery storefront in Westfield Culver City. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.

in Dining, Edify Tv
Related Posts
Edify Tv, Uncategorized

Edify TV: Closing Expo Line Bike Path Gap?

June 15, 2021

Read more
June 15, 2021

Plans are in the works to close a frustrating gap in the Expo Line Bike Path. Learn more in this...
Edify Tv, Real Estate

Edify TV: More ADUs for Los Angeles?

June 11, 2021

Read more
June 11, 2021

More ADUs (accessory dwelling units) could be coming to Los Angeles. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation

Edify TV: Traffic Calming Measures Slated for Fox Hills-Area

June 11, 2021

Read more
June 11, 2021

Traffic calming measures are coming to roads in Culver City’s Fox Hills area. Learn more in this video made possible...

Photo: Instagram (@go_go_bird)
Dining, Featured, News

‘LA-Style’ Fried Chicken Spot Popping-up in Culver City This Weekend

June 10, 2021

Read more
June 10, 2021

Go Go Bird to be at Citizen Public Market Friday and Saturday By Kerry Slater An “LA-style” fried chicken restaurant...

A sharp looking cheese pizza from Prime Pizza. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Dining, Featured

Food Review: Pizza That Lives up to the Hype

June 8, 2021

Read more
June 8, 2021

Prime Pizza, now on the Westside, serves up a top-notch slice By Kerry Slater A highly anticipated pizza joint recently...
Edify Tv, Upbeat Beat

Venice High School Reopens Fields for Home Games

June 4, 2021

Read more
June 4, 2021

After a dispute with a neighbor forced Venice High School to halt home games, LAUSD has reopened the fields, learn...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Santa Monica Parking Structure to be Replaced by Housing?

June 4, 2021

Read more
June 4, 2021

A Santa Monica parking structure be demolished and replaced with affordable housing. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Hiring Challenges for Restaurants Ahead of Full Reopening

June 3, 2021

Read more
June 3, 2021

“We are having major staffing shortage challenges right now. Everyone is hiring at the same time,” says the owner of...

Photo: Public School 310 (Facebook).
Dining, Featured, News

Public School’s Parent Company Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

June 3, 2021

Read more
June 3, 2021

Grill Concepts for files Chapter 11 bankruptcy April 29 By Kerry Slater The parent company behind the Daily Grill and...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Billion Dollar 15-Gate Concourse Opens at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal

June 2, 2021

Read more
June 2, 2021

A massive billion dollar concourse with 15 gates opened recently at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal. Learn more in this...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Nine Small Lot Homes Planned for Bel Air

June 1, 2021

Read more
June 1, 2021

A developer wants to build nine small homes on two parcels in Bel Air. Learn more in this video made...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Santa Monica Says Bye-Bye to Bird

May 27, 2021

Read more
May 27, 2021

Bird, the company that kicked off the e-scooter movement in Santa Monica, will no longer be part of the city’s shared-mobility...

Photo: Qusqo Bistro (Facebook).
Dining, Featured, News

Peruvian Restaurant Qusqo Bistro Opens Plant-Based Ghost Kitchen on Westside

May 24, 2021

Read more
May 24, 2021

Popular Peruvian restaurant is making sure to keep things green By Toi Creel Peruvian Restaurant Qusqo Bistro is expanding their Westside presence....
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: A Look at Culver City’s Media Park Revamp

May 23, 2021

Read more
May 23, 2021

Take a look at potential design options to revamp Culver City’s Media Park in this video made possible by Santa...

Photo: iron-teapot.com
Dining, Featured, News

Dim Sum Specialist Opening Restaurant in Palms

May 20, 2021

Read more
May 20, 2021

Iron Teapot coming to 10306 Venice Boulevard in Palms  By Kerry Slater  A dim sum restaurant is opening in Palms...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR