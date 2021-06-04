After a dispute with a neighbor forced Venice High School to halt home games, LAUSD has reopened the fields, learn more in this video brought to you by School of Rock.
Venice High School Reopens Fields for Home Games
CCMS Improv Performances Set for This Weekend
From Culver City Unified School District The Culver City Middle School Improv Program is the largest and longest-running after-school program...
Santa Monica Parking Structure to be Replaced by Housing?
A Santa Monica parking structure be demolished and replaced with affordable housing. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
Edify TV: Billion Dollar 15-Gate Concourse Opens at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal
A massive billion dollar concourse with 15 gates opened recently at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal. Learn more in this...
Edify TV: Nine Small Lot Homes Planned for Bel Air
A developer wants to build nine small homes on two parcels in Bel Air. Learn more in this video made...
Cocktails For a Cause
May 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
It’s Mental Health Awareness month and Lanea Bar in Santa Monica has teamed up with I Got Your Back to...
First Mexican American Monument is Coming to the Westside
May 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Venice Mexican American traquero Moment Committee has received approval from the Venice Neighborhood Council to create the first Mexican...
Edify TV: A Look at Culver City’s Media Park Revamp
Take a look at potential design options to revamp Culver City’s Media Park in this video made possible by Santa...
Jules Muck is Breaking Barriers for Female Artists Everywhere
May 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
World travelled artist and Venice Beach local Jules Muck shares unique journey as a female artist rising to world recognition....
Edify TV: Ballona Bike Path Getting Longer?
An extension may be coming for the Ballona Creek Bike Path. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
Edify TV: Culver City Ivy Station Complete
Four years of construction and $350 million dollars later, the Culver City Ivy Station development is ready for people to...
Great White Sharks Closer Than We Think
May 12, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Carlos Gauna captures great white sharks just off shore at many Westside beaches, learn more in this video brought to you...
Culver City Rotary Lucky Ducky Race Around the Corner
May 11, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Annual event set for May 21 at the Culver-Palms YMCA By Chad Winthrop The Culver City Rotary Lucky Ducky Race...
Edify TV: A Look Into the Cold War-Era as Wende Museum Reopens
With relics of the Cold War-era on display, the Wende Museum in Culver City has reopened for in-person visits. Learn...
