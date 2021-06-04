June 5, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Venice High School Reopens Fields for Home Games

After a dispute with a neighbor forced Venice High School to halt home games, LAUSD has reopened the fields, learn more in this video brought to you by School of Rock.

in Edify Tv, Upbeat Beat
Upbeat Beat

CCMS Improv Performances ﻿Set for This Weekend

June 4, 2021

June 4, 2021

From Culver City Unified School District The Culver City Middle School Improv Program is the largest and longest-running after-school program...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Santa Monica Parking Structure to be Replaced by Housing?

June 4, 2021

June 4, 2021

A Santa Monica parking structure be demolished and replaced with affordable housing. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Hiring Challenges for Restaurants Ahead of Full Reopening

June 3, 2021

June 3, 2021

“We are having major staffing shortage challenges right now. Everyone is hiring at the same time,” says the owner of...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Billion Dollar 15-Gate Concourse Opens at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal

June 2, 2021

June 2, 2021

A massive billion dollar concourse with 15 gates opened recently at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal. Learn more in this...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Nine Small Lot Homes Planned for Bel Air

June 1, 2021

June 1, 2021

A developer wants to build nine small homes on two parcels in Bel Air. Learn more in this video made...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Santa Monica Says Bye-Bye to Bird

May 27, 2021

May 27, 2021

Bird, the company that kicked off the e-scooter movement in Santa Monica, will no longer be part of the city’s shared-mobility...
Upbeat Beat, video

Cocktails For a Cause

May 25, 2021

May 25, 2021

It’s Mental Health Awareness month and Lanea Bar in Santa Monica has teamed up with I Got Your Back to...
Featured, News, Upbeat Beat

First Mexican American Monument is Coming to the Westside

May 25, 2021

May 25, 2021

The Venice Mexican American traquero Moment Committee has received approval from the Venice Neighborhood Council to create the first Mexican...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: A Look at Culver City’s Media Park Revamp

May 23, 2021

May 23, 2021

Take a look at potential design options to revamp Culver City’s Media Park in this video made possible by Santa...
Upbeat Beat, video

Jules Muck is Breaking Barriers for Female Artists Everywhere

May 18, 2021

May 18, 2021

World travelled artist and Venice Beach local Jules Muck shares unique journey as a female artist rising to world recognition....
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Upbeat Beat

Edify TV: Ballona Bike Path Getting Longer?

May 18, 2021

May 18, 2021

An extension may be coming for the Ballona Creek Bike Path. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Culver City Ivy Station Complete

May 17, 2021

May 17, 2021

Four years of construction and $350 million dollars later, the Culver City Ivy Station development is ready for people to...
Edify Tv

Great White Sharks Closer Than We Think

May 12, 2021

May 12, 2021

Carlos Gauna captures great white sharks just off shore at many Westside beaches, learn more in this video brought to you...

Action from a previous year's Culver City Rotary Lucky Ducky Race. Photo: Courtesy Culver City Rotary.
Featured, News, Upbeat Beat, Westside Wellness

Culver City Rotary Lucky Ducky Race Around the Corner

May 11, 2021

May 11, 2021

Annual event set for May 21 at the Culver-Palms YMCA By Chad Winthrop The Culver City Rotary Lucky Ducky Race...
Art, Edify Tv, Featured, News, Upbeat Beat

Edify TV: A Look Into the Cold War-Era as Wende Museum Reopens

May 11, 2021

May 11, 2021

With relics of the Cold War-era on display, the Wende Museum in Culver City has reopened for in-person visits. Learn...

