Another Attempted Robbery Near Westfield Culver City

Incident occurs on Green Valley Circle Feb. 7

By Chad Winthrop

An attempted street robbery recently occurred near Westfield Culver City, the third such incident to occur in the past month near the mall.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on February 7, at approximately 4:30 p.m., dispatchers received a radio call of a female victim being assaulted during an attempted robbery in the area of Green Valley Circle and Bristol Parkway.

“The victim stated that she was walking on Green Valley Circle when she noticed the suspect walking directly towards her on the sidewalk. The victim tried to politely move to the side to allow him to pass, however, he mirrored her actions. As the suspect got closer to the victim, he yelled at her demanding her cell phone. Before the victim could respond, the suspect knocked her to the ground and began to violently punch and kick her in the head and body,” CCPD said.

According to police, while the victim was being assaulted, several bystanders in the area began to yell and draw attention to the suspect’s actions. After noticing the attention, the suspect ran to and a entered a beige 4-door sedan.

The sedan along with a black SUV then drove away in tandem westbound on Green valley Circle and out of sight, police say.

The suspect is described by CCPD as a Black male, around 20 years old, 6’ tall, thin0build, corn-row style braided hair with no further description.

Culver City Fire Department responded to the scene to treat the victim for her injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Culver City Police Department Public Information Officer Lieutenant Estrada at 310-253-6316 and reference Report # 21-0000556.

This is the third robbery or attempted robbery to occur in the vicinity in the past month. In January a man was robbed at gunpoint at a bus stop on Green Valley Circle and also in January a woman was the victim of an armed car-jacking on Bristol Parkway.