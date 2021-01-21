January 22, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Woman Has Car Stolen at Gunpoint

Armed carjacking takes place January 17

By Chad Winthrop

A Culver City woman had her car stolen at gunpoint recently before police recovered the vehicle shortly after.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on January 17 around 10:47 p.m.., dispatchers received a radio call of an armed “carjacking” that had just occurred at 6221 Bristol Parkway.

The victim stated that as she was leaning against her car, the above-described suspect walked up to her, pointed a black handgun at her, and said, ‘Give me everything you have.’ The suspect then snatched the victims phone out of her hand and demanded her car keys. In fear for her life, the victim gave the suspect her car keys and the suspect drove away in the victim’s vehicle,” the Department said in a press release.

Within minutes, Culver City Officers were able to locate the victim’s unoccupied vehicle in the city of Los Angeles. The suspect was not located.

Police describe the suspect as a Black male, 20-30 years old, 6’0’’ tall, thin build, wearing a dark sweat suit, no further description.

Anyone with questions or information related to this crime is asked to contact the Culver City Police Department’s Public Information Officer Lieutenant Estrada at 310-253-6316.

