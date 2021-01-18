Man Robbed at Gunpoint at Culver City Bus Stop

Armed robbery occurs Sunday evening

By Chad Winthrop

A man was robbed at gunpoint while sitting at a Culver City bus stop over the weekend.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on January 17 around 6:20 p.m., dispatchers received a radio call of an armed robbery that had just occurred on Green Valley Circle just east of Sepulveda Boulevard.

“The victim stated that he was seated on a bus bench when the suspect vehicle occupied by the three above-described suspects pulled up next to him. The rear passenger pointed a black handgun at the victim and demanded the victim’s jacket and belt. In fear for his life, the victim handed the suspects his property,” said CCPD Acting Chief Manuel Sid in a press release.

The suspects then drove away northbound out of sight on Sepulveda Boulevard in a grey or beige older model sedan of an unknown make and model, with an inoperable front right headlight, according to police.

Culver City police listing the following information about the three suspects:

“Suspect #1: Male Black, 17-18 years old, wearing a blue jacket, no further description.

Suspect #2: Male Black, 22-24 years old, thin build, ear piercings, black twist style hair, wearing a white shirt, no further description.

Suspect #3: Male, 25 years old, no further description.”

Anyone with questions or information related to this crime is asked to contact the Culver City Police Department’s Public Information Officer Lieutenant Estrada at 310-253-6316.