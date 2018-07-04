Century City Hotel Gets a Filipino-Inspired Pop-Up Dining Experience

Century City’s InterContinental Hotel is already host to Mari, one of L.A.’s most adventurous fine dining concepts. Soon enough, lovers of modern Filipino eats can expect great things from Mari’s courtyard restaurant space, which will feature a special menu created by chef Brian Bellicourt. Every Thursday from August 9 through 30, Bellicourt will design a menu inspired by his mom’s home cooking.

According to Eater L.A., we can expect the menu to be full of exciting takes on “traditional dishes…like or the pork belly sisig toast with pâté, or chicken adobo with sautéed ong choy, ube mashed potatoes, pickled unripe papaya, carrots, and peppers, in a vinegar soy-garlic glaze. Instead of the traditional bibingka made with sweet rice four and cream of coconut, Bellicourt’s version uses cornbread with a blueberry lemon thyme compote.”