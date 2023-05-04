May 4, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

(Video) Loqui Celebrates 7th Birthday On April 28, 2023

Loqui, the Mexican restaurant, celebrated its 7th birthday on April 28, but guests got all of the presents including a new Pork Cochinita Pibil Tostada with pineapple and chile Morita salsa.

@culvercitywlanews Loqui celebrated its 7th birthday on Friday April 28 and guests got all the presents. The restaurant served a special Pork Cochinita Pibil tostada with pineapple and a Chile Morita salsa that was delicious. Happy Birthday Loqui and many happy returns. #food #foodtiktok #loquirestaurants #culvercity #platformculvercity #mexicanfood #dining #foodie #diningout ♬ original sound – westsidetoday
in Breaking News, Dining, Food & Drink, Video
Related Posts
Photo: Madre Restaurant
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Madre Oaxacan Restaurant & Mezcaleria Announces Cinco De Mayo Event

May 4, 2023

Read more
May 4, 2023

Don’t Miss The Mezcal Flight and Tlayudas Con Mole Special By Dolores Quintana Madre Oaxacan Restaurant & Mezcaleria is a...
Breaking News, Entertainment, News, Video

Writers Guild West Union Members On The Picket Line Outside of Amazon Studios in Culver City

May 3, 2023

Read more
May 3, 2023

A very strong presence near Culver Steps. The Writers Guild hasn’t had a strike like this since 2008. Union members...
Food & Drink, News, Video

L.A. Residents and Food Banks Brace for ‘Hunger Cliff’ After Reduction of CalFresh Benefits

May 1, 2023

Read more
May 1, 2023

Covid-19 emergency CalFresh benefit allotments stopped for 1.5 Million residents in April. Hear how food banks and local recipients are...

Photo: Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/doshombres/ )
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Hotel Casa del Mar with your friends and Dos Hombres Mezcal!

April 26, 2023

Read more
April 26, 2023

Latin Beats, Light Bites, and Smooth Mezcal With an Ocean View Await at Hotel Casa Del Mar Cinco de Mayo...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

KCRW and Fowler Museum Team Up for the PieFest 2023

April 26, 2023

Read more
April 26, 2023

Join the fun for a day of music, demos, and hundreds of pies at the Royce Quad at UCLA.  Pie...

Photo: Loqui
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Loqui Offers $3 Beer and Limited Batch Tostadas to Celebrate 7th Anniversary

April 26, 2023

Read more
April 26, 2023

Their Westside Locations in Culver City and Playa Del Rey Will Take Part In The Event Loqui, the popular Mexican...
News, Veterans, Video

VA Opens Housing, Disabled Veterans Still Homeless

April 25, 2023

Read more
April 25, 2023

The West Los Angeles VA will open 120 new units of housing in April, yet many homeless disabled Veterans don’t...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Brandoni Pepperoni Pop-Up Serves Up Delicious Pizzas at Bar & Garden

April 20, 2023

Read more
April 20, 2023

Individual Slices Are Available, You Can Order Ahead Online Pizza lovers in Culver City have another new reason to rejoice....

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Citizen Public Market Welcomes New Restaurants to Culver City Scene

April 20, 2023

Read more
April 20, 2023

Bang Bang Noodles and Uoichiba Temaki + Chirashi Join Exciting Food Hall Citizen Public Market, a food hall located in...

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Maple Block Chicken to Debut at Smorgasburg LA

April 20, 2023

Read more
April 20, 2023

Offshoot of Maple Block Meat Company Will Be There Until April  Maple Block Chicken has announced that it will be...

Photos: Courtesy Piccolo.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Piccolo in Santa Monica Introduces Weekend Brunch With Bottomless Mimosas for $22

April 14, 2023

Read more
April 14, 2023

Brunch from 10.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. at Piccolo’s Lincoln Boulevard location in Santa Monica Piccolo in Santa Monica is...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Grocery Workers and Community Members Protest Proposed Kroger-Albertsons Megamerger With Rally at Ralphs in Los Angeles

April 13, 2023

Read more
April 13, 2023

Ralle planned 3 pm Thursday at Ralphs located at 3410 W 3rd St. Los Angeles, CA  ​​Grocery store workers from...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Revised Al Fresco Ordinance for Private Property Dining Released by Los Angeles Planning Department

April 12, 2023

Read more
April 12, 2023

Public Input Sought on Revised Al Fresco Ordinance for Outdoor Dining in Los Angeles The Los Angeles Planning Department recently...

Photo: Instagram (@laurelhardware).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Dean McKillen Opening ‘Laurel Grill’ in Culver City

April 12, 2023

Read more
April 12, 2023

Restaurant group behind WeHo’s Laurel Hardware and Ysabel brining Laurel Grill to Culver Steps By Sam Catanzaro Laurel Grill, a...
Video, Wellness

Local Skateboarder Traveling 3,000 Miles for Mental Health Awareness

April 7, 2023

Read more
April 7, 2023

Skateboarding youtuber Chad Carouso is skating 3,000 miles for mental health and drug prevention awareness.

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR