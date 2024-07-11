July 11, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

(Video) Renowned Soprano Singer to Make L.A. Homecoming at Broad Stage

Golda is scheduled to perform on July 13 at 8 p.m.

@culvercitywlanews This Saprano singer is set to take the stage July 13 #santamonica #california #losangeles #fyp #singing #singer #saprano ♬ original sound – westsidetoday
Photo: LADA
News

UCLA Student Housing Break-In Leads to Sexual Assault Charges

July 11, 2024

July 11, 2024

Suspect Faces Up to 25 Years to Life in Prison if Convicted Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Arrest Two Suspects in Late Night Armed ATM Robbery

July 10, 2024

July 10, 2024

Suspects Identified and Apprehended Following Investigation Two suspects have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Dine LA Restaurant Week Returns to Celebrate Culinary Diversity With Amazing Deals

July 10, 2024

July 10, 2024

Special Menus at Hundreds of Local Restaurants from July 12 to July 26 Dine LA Restaurant Week will be returning...

Photo: Official
Entertainment, Film, News

Viral Tweet Spurs Screening of Michael Mann’s Miami Vice at the Lumiere Cinema in Beverly Hills

July 10, 2024

July 10, 2024

Independent Theater to Showcase 2006 Film on July 13 Following Online Debate By Dolores Quintana Following an unexpected turn of...
News, Real Estate

LAPD and LASD Collaborate to Nab Group Responsible for Over 30 Residential Burglaries

July 10, 2024

July 10, 2024

“Reflector Vest Crew” Burglary Suspects Arrested in Los Angeles In collaboration with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Major Crimes...
Life and Arts, News

Santa Monica Artist Dave Quick’s “Return from the Burn” Exhibition to Open at Bergamot’s Lois Lambert Gallery

July 10, 2024

July 10, 2024

Pre-Burning Man Showcase Features Kinetic Art and Sculptures Coated with Playa Dust, Opens July 13 With upwards of 80,000 attendees,...
News, Video

(Video) Newly Rebranded Santa Monica Hotel Shines a New Light on the Neighborhood

July 9, 2024

July 9, 2024

The Revitalized Business is Also Available For Events @culvercitywlanews The newly rebranded Santa Monica Hotel casts a new light on...
News

Award-Winning Soprano Makes Broad Stage Debut

July 9, 2024

July 9, 2024

Golda Zahra to Perform in LA July 13 By Susan Payne Renowned Soprano Golda Zahra is making her homecoming back...
News

Electric Lodge Hosts Summer Empowerment Fair

July 9, 2024

July 9, 2024

Performing Arts Center Partners with LADWP By Susan Payne Performance. Sustainability. Community. These are three virtues leading the charge for...

Photo: Altered Innocence
Entertainment, News

“The Wedding of Vera Drew and Joker” Returns for One-Night-Only Screening Event

July 8, 2024

July 8, 2024

Special Screenings To Take Place in Additional Cities and 35mm Screening in LA Following a major North American theatrical rollout,...

Photo: U.S. Department of the Treasury
News

Justice Department Reaches Settlement in Corruption Case Involving Holmby Hills Mansion

July 8, 2024

July 8, 2024

Holmby Hills Property Linked to Former Armenian Official to Be Sold The Justice Department announced today that it has reached...

Photo: Facebook
News

United Plane Loses Tire During LAX Takeoff; Man Tasered in Separate Airport Incident

July 8, 2024

July 8, 2024

Tire Incident Was the Second in Four Months, Plane Landed Safely  Early Saturday morning, a shirtless and barefoot man experiencing...

Photo: LA Pride
News

Federal Judge Blocks Biden’s Health Care Anti-Discrimination Rules for Transgender Americans

July 8, 2024

July 8, 2024

Ruling Cites Supreme Court Decision Overturning Chevron Precedent A federal judge in Mississippi ruled Wednesday that the Biden administration cannot...
News, Video

(Video) The Reimagined Paloma Restaurant in Venice and the Return of Jason Neroni, Brunch Edition

July 7, 2024

July 7, 2024

The restaurant was very busy. The Daddio Breakfast and the Strawberry Inverted Tiramisu with Harry’s Berries are featured in this...

Photo: Facebook
News

Suspect Arrested in UCLA Saxon Suites Sexual Assault Case, Students Don’t Feel Safe

July 7, 2024

July 7, 2024

Jeffrey Brewer Apprehended After Day-Long Search, Charged With Multiple Felonies Early Friday morning, July 5, a suspect unaffiliated with the...

