(Video) Renowned Soprano Singer to Make L.A. Homecoming at Broad Stage

Golda is scheduled to perform on July 13 at 8 p.m.
@culvercitywlanews This Saprano singer is set to take the stage July 13 #santamonica #california #losangeles #fyp #singing #singer #saprano ♬ original sound – westsidetoday
July 11, 2024 Staff Report
Suspect Faces Up to 25 Years to Life in Prison if Convicted Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced...
Suspects Identified and Apprehended Following Investigation Two suspects have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on...
Special Menus at Hundreds of Local Restaurants from July 12 to July 26 Dine LA Restaurant Week will be returning...
July 10, 2024 Dolores Quintana
Independent Theater to Showcase 2006 Film on July 13 Following Online Debate By Dolores Quintana Following an unexpected turn of...
“Reflector Vest Crew” Burglary Suspects Arrested in Los Angeles In collaboration with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Major Crimes...
Pre-Burning Man Showcase Features Kinetic Art and Sculptures Coated with Playa Dust, Opens July 13 With upwards of 80,000 attendees,...
The Revitalized Business is Also Available For Events @culvercitywlanews The newly rebranded Santa Monica Hotel casts a new light on...
Golda Zahra to Perform in LA July 13 By Susan Payne Renowned Soprano Golda Zahra is making her homecoming back...
Performing Arts Center Partners with LADWP By Susan Payne Performance. Sustainability. Community. These are three virtues leading the charge for...
Special Screenings To Take Place in Additional Cities and 35mm Screening in LA Following a major North American theatrical rollout,...
Holmby Hills Property Linked to Former Armenian Official to Be Sold The Justice Department announced today that it has reached...
Tire Incident Was the Second in Four Months, Plane Landed Safely Early Saturday morning, a shirtless and barefoot man experiencing...
Ruling Cites Supreme Court Decision Overturning Chevron Precedent A federal judge in Mississippi ruled Wednesday that the Biden administration cannot...
July 7, 2024 Staff Report
The restaurant was very busy. The Daddio Breakfast and the Strawberry Inverted Tiramisu with Harry’s Berries are featured in this...
July 7, 2024 Staff Report
Jeffrey Brewer Apprehended After Day-Long Search, Charged With Multiple Felonies Early Friday morning, July 5, a suspect unaffiliated with the...
