Sexual Assault Reported in South Brentwood, Suspect at Large

LAPD Confirms Incident, Community Seeks Help to Identify Man

A post on Nextdoor this evening reported the shocking news that a sexual assault had been reported in the South Brentwood area. The post said, “On July 16th at 4:50 PM, a neighbor was sexually assaulted in front of 973 South Gretna Green (near Mayfield) in South Brentwood neighborhood. The suspect is a slim Caucasian male in his 20s or 30s and is about 6 feet tall.”

An LAPD spokesperson confirmed this report tonight. The officer said that officers responded to the scene and took a report, but no arrest was made. She stated that no further information was available due to the nature of the alleged crime and confidentiality rules.

The post has a screenshot and a Ring camera video of the alleged suspect running away. The man appears to be shirtless with pale skin, dark hair, and dark shorts.

If you are a witness or have any information regarding this crime, please contact the West Los Angeles Police Department at



Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222- 8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.