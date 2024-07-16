July 17, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Sexual Assault Reported in South Brentwood, Suspect at Large

Photo: Nextdoor

LAPD Confirms Incident, Community Seeks Help to Identify Man

A post on Nextdoor this evening reported the shocking news that a sexual assault had been reported in the South Brentwood area. The post said, “On July 16th at 4:50 PM, a neighbor was sexually assaulted in front of 973 South Gretna Green (near Mayfield) in South Brentwood neighborhood. The suspect is a slim Caucasian male in his 20s or 30s and is about 6 feet tall.”

An LAPD spokesperson confirmed this report tonight. The officer said that officers responded to the scene and took a report, but no arrest was made. She stated that no further information was available due to the nature of the alleged crime and confidentiality rules. 

The post has a screenshot and a Ring camera video of the alleged suspect running away. The man appears to be shirtless with pale skin, dark hair, and dark shorts. 

If you are a witness or have any information regarding this crime, please contact the West Los Angeles Police Department at 

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222- 8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.

