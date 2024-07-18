July 18, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

(Video) Only One More Saturday Pop Up of Pa’s Biscuitisserie at Cardinale du Vin Left!

From 9 am to 2 pm, the best biscuits: their tribute to Red Lobster’s Cheddar Bay biscuits and the best breakfast sandwich in LA.

@culvercitywlanews Only One More Saturday Pop Up of Pa's Biscuitisserie at Cardinale du Vin Left! From 9 am to 2 pm, the best biscuits: their tribute to Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay biscuits and the best breakfast sandwich in LA. Cardinale du Vin is located at 8912 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035. #biscuit #biscuitsandgravy #cheddarbaybiscuits #popup #food #foodtiktok #PasBiscuitisserie #cardinaleduvin ♬ original sound – westsidetoday
in News, Video
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) Cold Brew Lou Celebrates Three Years at the Motor Avenue Farmers Market With New Coffee Drinks

July 17, 2024

Read more
July 17, 2024

Stay cool with Cold Brew Lou's new creations, orange you curious? Check them out. @culvercitywlanews Cold Brew Lou Celebrates Three...

Photo Credit: Stan Lee
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Danny Boy's Famous Original's New Location Now Open in Westwood Village

July 17, 2024

Read more
July 17, 2024

Acclaimed Chef Daniel Holzman Brings New York-Style Pizza to Westwood Daniel Holzman, celebrated chef and industry veteran, will open the...

Photo Credit: Catherine Dzilenski
Dining, Food & Drink, News

New Restaurant Alert: All Roads Pinseria + Enoteca to Open in Brentwood on July 26

July 17, 2024

Read more
July 17, 2024

Roman-Style Eatery Boasts Unique Pinsa and Italian Specialties, Italian Wines Exciting news for the Westside: All Roads Pinseria + Enoteca,...

Photo: Facebook
News

String of Car Burglaries Reported in Culver City Early Sunday, July 14

July 17, 2024

Read more
July 17, 2024

Residents Urged to Check Security Footage and Take Precautions A series of car burglaries occurred in Culver City early Sunday,...

Photo: Nextdoor
Breaking News, News

Sexual Assault Reported in South Brentwood, Suspect at Large

July 16, 2024

Read more
July 16, 2024

LAPD Confirms Incident, Community Seeks Help to Identify Man A post on Nextdoor this evening reported the shocking news that...

Photo: Facebook
News

Elon Musk Plans to Move Twitter and SpaceX HQs Out of California

July 16, 2024

Read more
July 16, 2024

Move Follows SAFETY Act Being Signed Into Law by Governor  Elon Musk, billionaire and CEO of Twitter, Space X, and...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Judge Issues Final Ruling in Favor of Barrington Plaza Tenants Association

July 16, 2024

Read more
July 16, 2024

Decision against Landlord Finds Intent Does Not Meet Ellis Act Standards The final ruling in the case of the Barrington...

Photo: Facebook
News

Governor Signs Landmark SAFETY Act to Shield LGBTQ+ Students in California Schools

July 15, 2024

Read more
July 15, 2024

New Law Prohibits Forced Outing Policies in Schools to Keep Students Safe The Support Academic Futures & Educators for Today's...

Photo: LAPL
News

The Donald Kaufman Brentwood Branch Library Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Week of Events

July 15, 2024

Read more
July 15, 2024

A Musical Performance, Visit From the Reptile Family and Special Reception The Donald Kaufman Brentwood Branch Library is celebrating its...

Photo: CDC
News

Covid-19 Cases, Hospitalizations, and Test Positivity Rates Rise in Latest CDC Reports

July 15, 2024

Read more
July 15, 2024

California's Wastewater COVID-19 Levels Are Very High; JN.1 Variant Dominates Covid 19 is making a comeback this summer, with infection...

Photo: Los Angeles Police Department
News

LAPD Seeks Public's Help to Locate Missing 69-Year-Old Woman

July 15, 2024

Read more
July 15, 2024

Beryl Angela Thomas Last Seen in Fairfax Area; May Be Disoriented The family of Beryl Angela Thomas and detectives from...

Photo: Metro.net
News

Two Arrested in Fatal Shooting on Los Angeles Metro Train in West Adams

July 14, 2024

Read more
July 14, 2024

Suspects Have Been Charged With Murder in the Death of Juan Garcia Two suspects have been arrested and charged in...

Photo: Facebook
News

Local Leaders and Law Enforcement React to Trump Assassination Attempt

July 14, 2024

Read more
July 14, 2024

Reactions Emphasize the Need for Unity and Safety in Our Nation  After the shocking news of the attempted assassination of...

Photo: Brentwood Community Council
News

Beloved Brentwood Monument Destroyed by Vandals on San Vincente Median

July 14, 2024

Read more
July 14, 2024

A Symbol of Community History and Dedication Found in Pieces One of Brentwood's most cherished monuments was callously destroyed by...

Photo: Instagram
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles Woman Sentenced to 35 Years to Life for Murder of Michael Latt

July 14, 2024

Read more
July 14, 2024

35 Years to Life for Woman Who Killed Social Justice Advocate Jameelah Michl was sentenced to 35 years to life...

