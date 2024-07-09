(Video) Newly Rebranded Santa Monica Hotel Shines a New Light on the Neighborhood

The Revitalized Business is Also Available For Events
The newly rebranded Santa Monica Hotel casts a new light on the neighborhood
July 9, 2024 Staff Report
Golda Zahra to Perform in LA July 13 By Susan Payne Renowned Soprano Golda Zahra is making her homecoming back...
July 9, 2024 Staff Report
Performing Arts Center Partners with LADWP By Susan Payne Performance. Sustainability. Community. These are three virtues leading the charge for...
Special Screenings To Take Place in Additional Cities and 35mm Screening in LA Following a major North American theatrical rollout,...
Holmby Hills Property Linked to Former Armenian Official to Be Sold The Justice Department announced today that it has reached...
Tire Incident Was the Second in Four Months, Plane Landed Safely Early Saturday morning, a shirtless and barefoot man experiencing...
Ruling Cites Supreme Court Decision Overturning Chevron Precedent A federal judge in Mississippi ruled Wednesday that the Biden administration cannot...
The restaurant was very busy. The Daddio Breakfast and the Strawberry Inverted Tiramisu with Harry’s Berries are featured in this...
Jeffrey Brewer Apprehended After Day-Long Search, Charged With Multiple Felonies Early Friday morning, July 5, a suspect unaffiliated with the...
Increased Patrols Result in Arrests for Impaired Driving Culver City police arrested two drivers on July 5 on suspicion of...
MaXXXine, the third installment in Ti West’s X film series, could potentially be the finale. However, writer and director West...
Residents Advised to Avoid Swimming and Surfing, Free Movies Nights on Fridays The trend of Los Angeles County beaches being...
Insurance Commissioner Lara to Review State Farm’s Proposed Rate Increases State Farm has announced plans to raise rates for homeowners...
July 3, 2024 Staff Report
With Amusement Rides, Over Ocean Dining and Arcade Games, It is a Location Like No Other @culvercitywlanews Summer is back...
July 3, 2024 Staff Report
“Am I ready to serve everyone as I think I am?” Providers of the Los Angeles County Department of Mental...
July 2, 2024 Staff Report
Our Interview with Indian Director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat Kill is a new film that opens this weekend. It is the...
