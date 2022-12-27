December 27, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Westside Today’s Most Popular Articles of 2022

As 2022 comes to a close, here are our top 10 most popular articles of the year, sorted chronologically.

Culver City’s Kirk Douglas Theatre Reopens

March 9, 2022 – After more than two years, the Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City has reopened. Full article here.

Slower Speed Limits Approved for Westside Streets

March 16, 2022 – Slower speed limits are officially coming to streets on the Westside. Full article here.

Report Lists Culver City as One of California’s Least Safe Cities

April 11, 2022 – According to FBI crime statistics assembled and analyzed by Safewise, a website for safety consultation, Culver City is one of the least safe cities in California. Full article here.

French-Based Owners of Westfield Mall Chain to Sell American Properties

April 22, 2022 – French company, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (UWR) is going to sell all of its mall properties in the United States to concentrate on their European properties. The 24 malls will be sold over the next two years. Full article here.

Culver City Council Awards Senior of the Year to Dr. Janet Hoult

May 12, 2022 – Dr. Janet Cameron Hoult was named “Senior of the Year” at this month’s Culver City Council Meeting. Culver City recognized Dr. Hoult for her efforts to encourage local seniors to stay active and engaged. Full article here.

Brush Fire Burns Over Three Acres in Ballona Wetlands

June 21, 2022 – A brush fire burned over three acres of the Ballona Wetlands over the weekend. Full article here.

Woman Sues Marina del Rey Costco After Suffering Stroke Using Demo Chair

August 1, 2022 – A lawsuit has been filed against Costco in Marina del Rey by a woman who claims she suffered a stroke following a product demonstration. Full article here.

Anne Heche Dies Following Mar Vista Crash

August 12, 2022 – Anne Heche has died at 53 from injuries sustained in a Mar Vista car crash last week. Full article here.

Coast Guard Terminates the Voyage of an Illegal Charter Vessel in Marina Del Rey

September 12, 2022 – While patrolling the waters off Marina Del Rey on Saturday, September 3, the United States Coast Guard in tandem with the Marina Del Rey Sheriffs terminated an illegal charter boat voyage in the harbor. The Coast Guard and Marina Sheriffs patrolled the bay to ensure the public’s safety during the long Labor Day weekend festivities. Full article here.

Council Members Dan O’Brien & Freddy Puza Sworn Into Culver City City Council

December 15, 2022 – Dan O’Brien and Freddy Puza have been sworn into office on Culver City City Council. Full article here.

News, Real Estate

Top 10 Westside Today Real Estate Articles of 2022

December 26, 2022

Read more
December 26, 2022

Looking back on the biggest real estate stories of the year in the Culver City/West LA-area As 2022 comes to...

Rendering: Grimshaw Architects.
News, Real Estate

Construction Well Underway for LAX Metro Station

December 25, 2022

Read more
December 25, 2022

Transit center is not expected to open until 2024  By Dolores Quintana Metro Los Angeles is well on its way...

Rendering: Beach City Capital.
News, Real Estate

Developer Begins Work on 27-Unit Apartment Complex in Mar Vista

December 25, 2022

Read more
December 25, 2022

Project will be located at 12763 Mitchell Avenue By Dolores Quintana Beach City Capital has officially started building a new...
News

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Declares a State of Emergency on Homelessness

December 23, 2022

Read more
December 23, 2022

Move recognizes the severity of Los Angeles’ crisis By Dolores Quintana Mayor Karen Bass was inaugurated on December 11 and...
News

Texas Man Charged With Vandalism and Hate Crime for Damaging Beverly Hills Menorah

December 23, 2022

Read more
December 23, 2022

Eric Brian King charged in connection to Sunday incident Prosecutors have announced that a Texas man has been charged with...
Crime, News

Two Suspects Arrested for Hot Prowl Culver City Burglary

December 23, 2022

Read more
December 23, 2022

Incident occurs early in the morning December 20 By Sam Catanzaro Police recently arrested two burglary suspects wanted for entering...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Crime, News

Police Alert Rideshare Drivers of Passenger Bank Scam

December 23, 2022

Read more
December 23, 2022

Passengers stealing banking info from drivers’ phones, police say  The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is alerting rideshare drivers of...

Photo: zooies.com
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Zooies Cookies Opens in Culver City

December 22, 2022

Read more
December 22, 2022

Citizen Public Market for cookie shop By Dolores Quintana Zooies Cookies now has a cart location in front of the...

Photo: superfinepizza.com
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Team Behind Superfine Pizza Opening Playa Vista Restaurant

December 22, 2022

Read more
December 22, 2022

Superfine Playa set to open early 2023 The owners of Rossoblu and Superfine Pizza, Steve and Dina Sampson, have plans...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Kye’s Feel Good Food Opening Two Westside Locations

December 22, 2022

Read more
December 22, 2022

Lincoln Boulevard and Santa Monica Boulevard locations planned for local restaurant By Dolores Quintana Venice will soon see a new...

Photo: 10speedcoffee.com.
Food & Drink, News

Local Coffee Shop Looks to Expand With Sawtelle Location

December 22, 2022

Read more
December 22, 2022

10 Speed Coffee opening at 1947 Sawtelle Boulevard By Dolores Quintana 10 Speed Coffee looks to be opening a new...
nature, News, upbeat news, Video

Lebron James Tequila Sponsors Wolf Sanctuary Just Outside L.A

December 21, 2022

Read more
December 21, 2022

Westsider Lebron James’ Tequila and Mezcal company Lobos 1707 is helping support The Wolf Connection Sanctuary giving wolves and humans...
News, Upbeat Beat

REI Coming to Marina del Rey

December 21, 2022

Read more
December 21, 2022

Spring 2023 opening slated for specialty outdoor retailer at The Boardwalk of Marina del Rey Specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op...

Photo: Karim Sahli.
News, Upbeat Beat

New CCUSD Board of Education is Full of Firsts

December 20, 2022

Read more
December 20, 2022

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District When CCUSD’s three new Board of Education members were sworn in last...

A gas station in Los Angeles. Of all 155 countries in the UCLA-led study, the U.S. has gone the longest without raising gasoline taxes: The national tax has been 18 cents per gallon since 1993. Photo: Sean Brenner
News

UCLA Study: Popular Strategies for Reducing Gasoline Use Aren’t Getting a Chance to Work

December 20, 2022

Read more
December 20, 2022

UCLA-led study finds world leaders give up on increasing gas taxes and reducing subsidies to producers David Colgan/UCLA Newsroom Around...

