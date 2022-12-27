Westside Today’s Most Popular Articles of 2022

As 2022 comes to a close, here are our top 10 most popular articles of the year, sorted chronologically.

Culver City’s Kirk Douglas Theatre Reopens

March 9, 2022 – After more than two years, the Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City has reopened. Full article here.

Slower Speed Limits Approved for Westside Streets

March 16, 2022 – Slower speed limits are officially coming to streets on the Westside. Full article here.

Report Lists Culver City as One of California’s Least Safe Cities

April 11, 2022 – According to FBI crime statistics assembled and analyzed by Safewise, a website for safety consultation, Culver City is one of the least safe cities in California. Full article here.

French-Based Owners of Westfield Mall Chain to Sell American Properties

April 22, 2022 – French company, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (UWR) is going to sell all of its mall properties in the United States to concentrate on their European properties. The 24 malls will be sold over the next two years. Full article here.

Culver City Council Awards Senior of the Year to Dr. Janet Hoult

May 12, 2022 – Dr. Janet Cameron Hoult was named “Senior of the Year” at this month’s Culver City Council Meeting. Culver City recognized Dr. Hoult for her efforts to encourage local seniors to stay active and engaged. Full article here.

Brush Fire Burns Over Three Acres in Ballona Wetlands

June 21, 2022 – A brush fire burned over three acres of the Ballona Wetlands over the weekend. Full article here.

Woman Sues Marina del Rey Costco After Suffering Stroke Using Demo Chair

August 1, 2022 – A lawsuit has been filed against Costco in Marina del Rey by a woman who claims she suffered a stroke following a product demonstration. Full article here.

Anne Heche Dies Following Mar Vista Crash

August 12, 2022 – Anne Heche has died at 53 from injuries sustained in a Mar Vista car crash last week. Full article here.

Coast Guard Terminates the Voyage of an Illegal Charter Vessel in Marina Del Rey

September 12, 2022 – While patrolling the waters off Marina Del Rey on Saturday, September 3, the United States Coast Guard in tandem with the Marina Del Rey Sheriffs terminated an illegal charter boat voyage in the harbor. The Coast Guard and Marina Sheriffs patrolled the bay to ensure the public’s safety during the long Labor Day weekend festivities. Full article here.

Council Members Dan O’Brien & Freddy Puza Sworn Into Culver City City Council

December 15, 2022 – Dan O’Brien and Freddy Puza have been sworn into office on Culver City City Council. Full article here.