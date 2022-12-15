Council Members Dan O’Brien & Freddy Puza Sworn Into Culver City City Council

New Mayor and Vice Mayor also selected

Dan O’Brien and Freddy Puza have been sworn into office on Culver City City Council.

On December 12, 2022, the City Council of the City of Culver City held its transition meeting, which followed the November 8, 2022 City Council election.

Officials and community members said farewell to former Mayor Dr. Daniel Lee and Council Member Alex Fisch as well as expressed their appreciation for their years of service to the community.

City Clerk Jeremy Bocchino Administers the Oath of Office to New Council Member Freddy Puza

City Clerk Jeremy Bocchino administered the Oath of Office to newly elected City Council Members Dan O’Brien and Freddy Puza. The City Council also elected Albert Vera as the new Mayor and Yasmine-Imani McMorrin as the new Vice Mayor, positions they will serve in for one year.

In his remarks, Mayor Vera said, “It’s a tremendous honor to be here before you as Mayor of Culver City. Having lived my life here, it’s almost a dream come true to lead our wonderful City, as one of its proudest citizens.”

The Mayor, Vice Mayor, and newly elected City Council Members will serve alongside Council Member Göran Eriksson.