Report Lists Culver City as One of California’s Least Safe Cities

Culver City sits at 220 out of 230 cities in rankings

By Dolores Quintana

According to FBI crime statistics assembled and analyzed by Safewise, a website for safety consultation, Culver City is one of the least safe cities in California. 

Home security review site SafeWise has released its report on the safest cities in California and in it, Culver City has been judged as one of California’s least safe cities. The SafeWise report is an analysis of FBI crime statistics and their website says that they “include demographic information and the results of our proprietary State of Safety research study.” to “to add extra insight and depth to that assessment,” The FBI statistics come from municipalities’ self reports to the “FBI Summary Reporting System (SRS) and National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS).” You can find the full report here.

The City of Oakland was named as California’s least safe city overall. Oakland ranks at the very bottom of the list at 230, just after San Bernardino, CA. with a population of 437,923 residents and a rate of 12.9 violent crimes per 1,000 people and 51.65 property crimes per 1,000 people. 

Culver City sits at 220 on the list with a population of 39,218 residents and 5 violent crimes per 1,000 people and 40.8 property crimes per 1,000 people. Nearby city Westside city Santa Monica comes in at 224 with 90,474 residents and 6 violent crimes per 1,000 people and 42.6 property crimes per 1,000 people. On this list, Santa Monica ranks just above Compton at 225. 

Of those cities ranked the safest by the Safewise report, Danville in Northern California was judged the safest city in the state and numbers two and three on the list are Southern California towns Rancho Santa Margarita and the City of Moorpark. The top ten safest cities in California according to SafeWise’s report are:

  1. Danville
  2. Rancho Santa Margarita
  3. Moorpark
  4. Aliso Viejo
  5. Yorba Linda
  6. Laguna Niguel
  7. Poway
  8. Mission Viejo
  9. Rancho Palos Verdes
  10. Thousand Oaks
