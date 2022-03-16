March 16, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Slower Speed Limits Approved for Westside Streets

Olympic Boulevard between Bundy and Centinela. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

Garcetti signs ordinance to lower speed limits on city streets

By Sam Catanzaro

Slower speed limits are officially coming to streets on the Westside. 

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti recently held a signing ceremony for an ordinance that will lower speed limits on 177 miles of streets across Los Angeles. The ordinance, which was drafted by the City Attorney and approved by the City Council, was a direct result of the passage of AB-43, a State bill led by Assemblymember Laura Friedman that grants greater authority to cities to control speed limits.

“The ability to manage speed limits locally is critical to reducing the risk of fatalities and serious injuries, and after a long fight at the state and local levels, this ordinance will help make our streets safer for everyone who uses them,” Garcetti said. 

City officials worked with Assemblymember Friedman to help shape the bill and shepherd it through the legislative process. The bill specifically targets speed limit reductions on streets with high rates of traffic fatalities and severe injuries or heavily-trafficked pedestrian and bicycle routes. 

“The City of Los Angeles was forced to increase speed limits across the city because of an arcane state law that allows speeders to set the speed limit. It’s a flawed policy that’s had devastating consequences. Recklessly fast driving has only increased, resulting in a 21 percent uptick in traffic fatalities in the city in 2021,” Friedman said. 

Before the passage of AB-43, state law required municipalities to conduct a speed survey in order to set an enforceable speed limit for a city street. During the last round of speed surveys completed in 2018, the such surveys required Los Angeles to raise speed limits on roughly 94 miles. 

“After signing the new ordinance, the City will have more autonomy to make its own decisions around speed limits and focus on pedestrian, bicyclist, and motorist safety,” Garcetti’s office said in a statement announcing the ordidnace signing. 

In the Westside area, the following streets will see speed limit reductions: 

  • Century Park East between Olympic Blvd. and Pico Blvd. from 40 to 35 mph;
  • Deep Canyon Dr. between Mulholland Dr. and Hutton Dr. from 35 to 30 mph; 
  • Olympic Blvd. between Century Park East and Centinela Ave. from 40 to 35 mph;
  • Overland Ave. between Coventry Pl. and Palms Blvd. from 40 to 35 mph;
  • San Vicente Blvd. between Pico Blvd. and Wilshire Blvd. from 40 to 35 mph;
  • Sepulveda Blvd. between City Limit n/o Ohio Avenue and Venice Blvd. from 40 to 35 mph; 
  • Sepulveda Blvd. between Getty Center Dr. and City Limit s/o Cashmere St. from 45 to 40 mph; 
  • Venice Blvd. between Cadillac Ave. and Bentley Ave. from 40 to 35 mph. 
  • Palisades Drive between Avenida De Santa Ynez and Sunset Boulevard from 50 to 45 mph. 
  • Palisades Drive between Calle Arbolada and Avenida De Santa Ynez from 40 to 35 mph. 

Road users can expect the installation of new, reduced speed limit signs to begin one month after approval.

The move by lawmakers comes after new data showed a sharp increase in traffic fatalites across Los Angeles. In 2015, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti launched Vision Zero, intended to eliminate traffic deaths by 2025. More than five years after the launch of this program, traffic deaths in the city are soaring, reaching their highest number in nearly 20 years. 

294 people were killed in traffic collisions in 2021, LA List recently reported on Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) data. Not only does this represent a 22 percent increase from 2020, but it is also the highest toll since 2003. Around half of those killed in these collisions were not in vehicles themselves, including 132 pedestrians and 18 cyclists. 

Furthermore, 1,479 traffic crashes resulting in severe injuries occurred on LA streets in 2021, a 30 percent increase from 2020. 

Traffic fatalities increased across the city in 2021, except for the LAPD Central bureau area, which includes downtown LA and Silverlake. 

Overall, since Garcetti launched Vision Zero, traffic deaths in Los Angeles have increased 58 percent. Since then, traffic deaths have jumped 58%. So how did this get this bad?

in News, Transportation, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
Photo: Getty
Crime, News

$30K Rolex Stolen in Culver City Follow-Home Robbery

March 15, 2022

Read more
March 15, 2022

CPPD searching for four suspects wanted in connection to March 11 incident By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police are searching...

Cafe Istanbul in Beverly Hills. Photo: Facebook.
Crime, News

Federal Prison Sentences for Two Men Who Targeted Turkish Victims in Hate Crime Attack on Local Restaurant

March 15, 2022

Read more
March 15, 2022

William Stepanyan and Harutyun Harry Chalikyan sentenced in connection to 2020 incident By Sam Catanzaro Two men last week were...
News, Opinion

$543,371.19: Political Contributions Explode in CD-11 Reset to Succeed Mike Bonin!

March 15, 2022

Read more
March 15, 2022

Candidate Traci Park leads in dollars raised, lends $30,000 to campaign Editor’s note: these figures are as March 8, 2022...
News, Real Estate, Transportation

UCLA Pushes for Adding Campus Station on Metro’s Proposed Sepulveda Rail Line

March 12, 2022

Read more
March 12, 2022

Studies show that it would be the busiest non-transfer station in the entire MetroRail system By Sam Catanzaro UCLA is...

A rendering of an office building planned for Culver City. Credit: Clive Wilkinson Architects.
News, Real Estate

Office Building Slated to Replace Former Culver City Auto Shop

March 11, 2022

Read more
March 11, 2022

Washington Boulevard development would bring 16,000 square feet of office space to Culver City By Dolores Quintana  A new proposal...

Rick Caruso. Photo: caruso.com.
News, Real Estate

Rick Caruso’s Mayoral Bid Might Cause Conflicts of Interest Due to His Real Estate Empire Holdings

March 11, 2022

Read more
March 11, 2022

Caruso has proposed to put his company into a blind trust  By Dolores Quintana Rick Caruso, candidate for Mayor in...

United States Courthouse - Spring Street. Photo: U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California (Facebook).
Crime, News

Hollywood Executive Agrees to Plead Guilty to Fraud and Money Laundering Charges for Stealing Money from COVID Relief Program

March 11, 2022

Read more
March 11, 2022

The former chief executive of Aviron Pictures has agreed to plead guilty to federal fraud and money laundering charges, admitting...
News

Hot Prowl Residential Burglary Suspect Arrested in Culver City

March 11, 2022

Read more
March 11, 2022

Marvin Lemon arrested in connection to March 5 incident By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police recently arrested a hot prowl...

Socalo in Santa Monica. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, News

Celebrate Woman-Owned Restaurants on Westside With Regarding Her Festival

March 10, 2022

Read more
March 10, 2022

Festival running through March 13 By Dolores Quintana The Regarding Her (Re: Her) Festival has returned in 2022 to celebrate...

Photo: Courtesy Equator Coffees
Dining, News, Opinion

Review: Equator Coffees Makes SoCal Debut in Culver City

March 9, 2022

Read more
March 9, 2022

Ivy Station location for popular NorCal shop now open  By Dolores Quintana Equator Coffees has finally come to Southern California...

Photo: Facebook (@ikesandwiches).
Dining, News

San Francisco-Based Sandwich Spot Coming to Marina del Rey

March 9, 2022

Read more
March 9, 2022

Marina del Rey shop in the works for Marina del Rey.  By Dolores Quintana Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is expanding...

Left to right: Nury Martinez, Kristin Crowley, Eric Garcetti and Ralph Terrazas. Photo: City of Los Angeles.
News

Kristin Crowley Is Confirmed by City Council as First Female LAFD Fire Chief

March 9, 2022

Read more
March 9, 2022

Crowley also to be first openly LGBTQ person to be chief By Dolores Quintnaa Kristin Crowley, current Deputy Chief of...

The Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City, circa 2004-2005.. Photo: Facebook (@CTGLA)/Theatre Archival Fellows.
Life and Arts, News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City’s Kirk Douglas Theatre Reopens

March 9, 2022

Read more
March 9, 2022

Theatre returns to Culver City landmark with world premiere of Alma’ By Sam Catanzaro After more than two years, the...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Illegal Dumping Is the Focus of City Council’s Newest Approved Motions

March 8, 2022

Read more
March 8, 2022

Most of Councilmember Kevin de León’s Clean Streets Plan approved by lawmakers By Dolores Quintana City Councilmember Kevin de León,...

The intersection of La Cienega Boulevard and Obama Boulevard where at fatal hit-and-run took place last week. Photo: Google.
Crime, News, Transportation

LAPD Seek Suspect for Fatal Baldwin Hills Hit-and-Run

March 8, 2022

Read more
March 8, 2022

Detectives seek suspect wanted in connection to March 4 incident By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles Police Department detectives are asking...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR