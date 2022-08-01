August 2, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Woman Sues Marina del Rey Costco After Suffering Stroke Using Demo Chair

Valerie Richburg files lawsuit in connection to 2020 incident

By Dolores Quintana 

A lawsuit has been filed against Costco in Marina del Rey by a woman who claims she suffered a stroke following a product demonstration. 

​​The woman, Valerie Richburg, is suing the Costco Wholesale Warehouse in Marina del Rey in Los Angeles Superior Court for premises and products liability from an incident that occurred on February 20, 2020. 

Most Costco stores frequently have demonstrators in-house to show off different products and foodstuffs at their stores. Those demonstrations range from handing out food samples to showing off pans and knives that the store sells. 

According to the lawsuit, Richburg alleges that a demonstrator showed off an oscillating chair that they said was good for circulation. After sitting in the oscillating chair for anywhere between 10 and 30 minutes, Richburg claims she suffered a stroke and other injuries. The suit also alleges emotional distress and economic damages but does not specify any claimed damages.

Costco Wholesale Corporation did not respond to inquiries for comment.

