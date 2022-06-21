Brush Fire Burns Over Three Acres in Ballona Wetlands

Saturday evening fire seems to be have been sparked by SUV, officials say

By Sam Catanzaro

A brush fire burned over three acres of the Ballona Wetlands over the weekend.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported on June 28 at 6:10 p.m. in the area of 13600 Culver Boulevard in Playa del Rey.

LAFD, Los Angeles County Fire Department and Culver City Fire Department crews arrived on the scene to find a brush fire that had consumed 3.5 acres of vegetation. By 6:30 p.m., firefighters had fully contained the perimeter of the blaze, keeping it at 3.5 acres.

According to the LAFD, the fire seems to have been sparked by a nearby SUV.

“Though the genesis of the fire appears related to a full-sized sport utility vehicle that was well involved with fire, with flame fanned by light on-shore wind already spread into nearby volatile vegetation on LAFD arrival, the specific and official cause of the fire has yet to be determined,” said LAFD spokesperson Brian Humphrey.

No injuries or structure damage were reported.

This article will be updated as more information is released.