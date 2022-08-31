Bay Street Beach Historic District and the Santa Monica Conservancy along with other local organizations are hosting a coastal cleanup on Saturday September 17th.
Coastal Cleanup Day Honoring Our Oceans and Local African American History
Kitten Season Brings Tens of Thousands of Kittens to L.A
August 24, 2022 Juliet Lemar
From spring to fall tens of thousands of kittens are born in L.A during Kitten season and Cat Cafe Lounge...
California Legal Aid Providers Awarded $1.1 Million in Grants to Improve Pro Bono Services
August 24, 2022 Staff Report
Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles (LAFLA) will receive $383,696 The Legal Services Corporation (LSC) announced last week that it...
Wende Museum Holding ‘Flag For Our Times’ Competition
August 23, 2022 Staff Report
Deadline for submissions is August 28, 2022 by 11:59 p.m The Wende Museum is calling for artistic flag design submissions...
CCUSD Staff and Teachers Return to School With Inspirational Kickoff Event
August 23, 2022 Staff Report
Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District Culver City Unified School District teachers, staff and administrators kicked off the...
Local Yarn Artist Creates Public Art From Recycled Materials
August 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local crochet artist London Kaye is creating public art displays across the Westside and helping others express their artistic talents...
Wallis Annenberg PetSpace Hosts Dog-Friendly Comedy Show to Support Animal Rescue
Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Wallis Annenberg PetSpace in Playa Vista Come, sit, stay, and laugh...
Leadership Culver City Seeks Applicants For 3rd Annual Program
Program aims to encourage greater participation in civic affairs By Staff Writer After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID...
Third Wednesdays Hosts Final Event in Downtown Culver City
A Taste of Summer Ends on Wednesday evening, August 17 with Tropical Staycation theme The Downtown Business Association (DBA) of...
Best of Culver City Awards Voting Now Open
August 10, 2022 Staff Report
Cast your vote to support your favorite local businesses Voting is now open for Westside Today’s annual Best of Culver...
‘Clear the Shelters’ Event Offers Low-Cost Adoptions and Vaccine Clinic in August
The NBC 4 and Telemundo 54 ‘Clear the Shelters’ event is coming to the Santa Monica Animal shelter on August...
Getting to Know Local Organizations at National Night Out Event
The first Tuesday of August is ‘National Night Out’ , a community block party event to meet your local law...
Venice Family Clinic to Provide Free Community Resources in Celebration of National Health Center Week
August 10, 2022 Staff Report
Nonprofit Community Health Center Offering Free COVID-19 Vaccines, Children’s Books, HIV Testing, Health Insurance Counseling, CalFresh Enrollment and More August...
Help Protect Our Local Environment by Volunteering With Heal The Bay
Learn how to protect our environment, advocate for clean water, reduce plastic pollution, and take climate action by volunteering with...
Column: Former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa Endorses Traci Park for City Council, First Major, Post Primary Nod for the Venice Challenger!
August 9, 2022 Nick Antonicello
By Nick Antonicello In what can be regarded as the first major, post primary endorsement by a significant Los Angeles...
Local Youth Baseball Team Wins Easton Elite World Series
August 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
After nearly losing their head coach to a heart attack local youth baseball team Top Level won the Easton Elite...
