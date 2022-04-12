April 13, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

New Exhibition at Culver City’s Wende Museum Explores Cold War-era Flags

Photo: Facebook (@wendemuseum).

The Medium is the Message: Flags and Banners on display through Sunday, October 23, 2022

This post originally appeared at wendemuseum.org

Originally used to identify soldiers in battle and ships in international waters, flags have represented large geographic territories since the rise of the nation-state beginning in the late eighteenth century. Like monuments and national anthems, they intend to create a sense of identity based on a shared past, present, and future. 

Like many other governments, the communist countries of the twentieth century produced an abundance of flags and banners. They were omnipresent at military parades, sports events, and public gatherings. Apart from national flags, many organizations produced their own richly decorated flags and banners. The Wende Museum holds over 2,000 of these ornamental textiles in its collection. 

However, not only the powers that be use flags and banners. Artists have repurposed flags to change or subvert their original meaning for decades, while protestors and counterculture movements worldwide have capitalized on their strong symbolic value and identity-shaping qualities. The Medium is the Message combines Cold War-era political flags from communist countries with contemporary artworks offering critical reflection on the here and now.

Alongside flags from the Wende collection, the exhibition presents contemporary work referencing flags and banners from New Zealand-based multimedia artist Fiona Amundsen on the topic of surveillance; Prague-based Belarusian artist Rufina Bazlova, whose political digital drawings and embroideries went viral within the pro-democracy movement; Los Angeles-based interdisciplinary artist Carolina Caycedo, committed to social and environmental justice efforts; multimedia artist Renée Petropoulos, whose multi-nation flags subvert the associations of national identity; Dutch American sculptor and painter Lara Schnitger, working at the intersection of art and activism; filmmaker and multimedia artist Cauleen Smith, whose banners address the realities and possibilities for Black women in the U.S.; Düsseldorf-based Belarusian conceptual artist Anna Sokolova, presenting abstract studies in light; Los Angeles-based conceptual artist Cole Sternberg, whose project “Free State of California” dreams about an alternative future; and, Ukrainian American multimedia artist Molly Surazhsky, whose textile work critically reflects on modern-day capitalism.

The exhibition also presents works by the Polish American artist Jan Sawka (1946–2012). Beginning in 1968, when he took part in mass student protests across Poland, Sawka used propaganda as a medium for artistic resistance, specifically through banners. He continued exploring this form throughout his career, especially around the collapse of communism in the Soviet Bloc when he developed monumental banner-painting hybrids on loose canvas that reflected on the twentieth-century history of Poland.

in Life and Arts, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
Education, Upbeat Beat

Order Your 2022 Culver City High School Lawn Signs

April 12, 2022

Read more
April 12, 2022

Purchase a lawn sign for $10 to support a Culver City High School 2022 graduate or to show your Centaur...

Photo: Official.
News, Upbeat Beat

Skirball Cultural Center Announces the Opening of “I’ll Have What She’s Having”: The Jewish Deli

April 7, 2022

Read more
April 7, 2022

April 14–September 4 exhibition offers tasty bite into American Jewish immigration history and culture  The Skirball Cultural Center presents “I’ll...
Local Business Spotlight, News, Upbeat Beat

LA Designer Madame Weathersby Releases Bullet Detailed, Renegade-Inspired Luxury Purse Collection

April 5, 2022

Read more
April 5, 2022

By Susan Payne 1836 was the year of the Texas revolution. For designer Rachel Weathersby, 1836 is the artisanship and...
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Residents Qualify for LA County Guaranteed Income Program

April 5, 2022

Read more
April 5, 2022

$1,000 a month program now accepting applications By Sam Catanzaro Last week Los Angeles County launched a $1,000 a month...

Photo: theculversteps.com
News, Upbeat Beat

The Culver Steps to Hold a Series of Free Weekly Performances Featuring Talented Local Musicians

March 29, 2022

Read more
March 29, 2022

The Culver Steps, a mixed-use development in downtown Culver City, will host a series of weekly “Sounds on the Steps”...
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City’s Spring Egg-Stravaganza is Here Again

March 29, 2022

Read more
March 29, 2022

Join the Culver City Parks, Recreation & Community Services team for a fun egg hunt through Culver City Parks!  In...
Life and Arts, Video, Wellness

Honoring Women’s History Month With ‘Yarn Bomb’ Art Exhibit at Village Green

March 23, 2022

Read more
March 23, 2022

Local Palisadian Michelle Villemaire creates the sixth annual ‘Yarn Bomb’ exhibit at Village Green Park. See the exhibit in this...

Rendering of 3900 Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City, by John Kaliski Architects (JKA).
News, Real Estate, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Awarded $26.6 Million in State Homekey Funds

March 23, 2022

Read more
March 23, 2022

Two motel repurpose projects will create 76 units of emergency shelter and permanent housing for people experiencing homelessness The City...
Life and Arts, Video

Local Artists Honored at Legendary Women of Venice Awards

March 22, 2022

Read more
March 22, 2022

Venice Art Crawl hosts the 3rd annual Legendary Women of Venice Awards, find out who was honored in this video...

Olympic Boulevard between Bundy and Centinela. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Transportation, Upbeat Beat

Slower Speed Limits Approved for Westside Streets

March 16, 2022

Read more
March 16, 2022

Garcetti signs ordinance to lower speed limits on city streets By Sam Catanzaro Slower speed limits are officially coming to...

The Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City, circa 2004-2005.. Photo: Facebook (@CTGLA)/Theatre Archival Fellows.
Life and Arts, News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City’s Kirk Douglas Theatre Reopens

March 9, 2022

Read more
March 9, 2022

Theatre returns to Culver City landmark with world premiere of Alma’ By Sam Catanzaro After more than two years, the...

Michael Cooper. Photo: CCUSD.
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City High School Boys Basketball Coach Michael Cooper Makes Hall of Fame Finalists List Again

March 2, 2022

Read more
March 2, 2022

Among those with a chance to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame are former-Laker Michael Cooper,...

The Getty Center. Photo: Christopher Sprinkle.
Life and Arts, News, Upbeat Beat

Getty Center Celebrates 25th Anniversary This Summer

February 22, 2022

Read more
February 22, 2022

The Getty Center turns 25 this May and will celebrate with a concert series, Family Festival, and a special audio...
Education, News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Middle School Redesignated as High-Performing “California School to Watch”

February 22, 2022

Read more
February 22, 2022

Submitted by Culver City Unified School District State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond last week announced that Culver City...
Culture, Life and Arts, Video

Spotlight On Black Health And Wellness During Black History Month

February 22, 2022

Read more
February 22, 2022

Building Bridges Art exchange in collaboration with The City of Santa Monica is highlighting black artists during Black History month...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR