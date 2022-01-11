Culver City Rotarians Continue Third-Grade ﻿Dictionary Project Despite Pandemic

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District

As part of its vocational outreach and its goal to support education, the Culver City Rotary Community Foundation has, once again, gifted all CCUSD third-grade classes with their very own dictionaries.

“The Dictionary Project” is something that has been a special part of the Culver City Rotary Club for many years. COVID safety restrictions did not allow the Club to personally hand them out as it has done in the past, but Rotarians were happy to make the project happen again this year.

“We know that technology has become a big part of the lives of our children, but we think something so classic and old fashioned is a fundamental part of their bookshelves. The simple joy of receiving something of their very own is important to our club and we hope to continue this tradition for many years to come,” said Jodie Fratantuno, vocational chair of the Culver City Rotary Club.

One third-grade class from El Marino Language School, pictured above, took the time to write beautiful thank you cards.

Lucille wrote, “Thank you for the dictionary and the peace you spread everywhere you go. Thank you for all that you do.” Maya wrote, “Thank you for the brand new dictionary. Me and my friends find this very useful. We are excited and happy to have something new to read, and help with spelling and many more.”

In addition to the Dictionary Project, one of the Rotary Club’s big global initiatives is creating and funding projects to provide clean water to communities, schools and healthcare facilities around the world. Some other projects that the Club funds in Culver City schools are chairs for special needs students/classrooms, the Backpacks for Kids Program, school supplies and a newly approved grant for tricycles for Linwood Howe Elementary School.