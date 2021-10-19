Culver City’s Fiesta La Boo-Lona is Coming!

October 29-October 31 at Veterans Park in Culver City

By Staff Writer

For this year only, Fiesta La Boo-lona will take place on Halloween weekend as Culver City embraces the fun and magic of the holiday!

“Culver City invites attendees to celebrate the spirit of Halloween with us by attending Fiesta La Boo-lona in costume and enjoying the live entertainment, carnival rides, food trucks, a beer and wine garden and artisan wares! Be sure to attend the costume contest that will be taking place on Sunday, October 31st on the stage in the Entertainment Tent!” Culver City officials said in a press release.

Family-friendly costumes only with no sharp objects, pointed objects, or materials that may accidentally strike another person. Costumes cannot contain any weapon which resembles or could easily be mistaken for an actual weapon. In addition, no masks blocking the view of COVID-19 masks.

While admission to the event is free, to enjoy the rides attendees must purchase tickets or a wristband.

All persons attending Fiesta La Boo-lona are required to bring and properly wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, at the event, except while actively eating and drinking in designated areas. Attendees must also wear masks when they enter indoor areas, such as restrooms.

Born of a partnership between the City of Culver City and the Culver City Chamber of Commerce in 1951, Fiesta La Ballona was designed as a weeklong celebration of Culver City’s early heritage.

“There was something for everyone, from young to old, from descendants to recent arrivals. Over time, the August weeklong event changed to fit the times, yet it remains a time to enjoy family, friends and community together,” the CIty said.

Event Hours