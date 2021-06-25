June 26, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Edify TV: LA County Parks’ Multi Million Dollar Grant Program

LA County parks stand to benefit from a $33 million grant program. Learn more in this video made possible by Kline Academy.

Uncategorized, Upbeat Beat

Nearly $10,000 Given to Local ArtistsThrough Culver City Arts Foundation Arts Resiliency Fund

June 25, 2021

Read more
June 25, 2021

Eleven artists received ranging microgrants maxing out at $1,000. By Toi Creel A local group is doing their best to...
Upbeat Beat

Culver City Pride Ride to Be Held Sunday

June 25, 2021

Read more
June 25, 2021

Ride will start at Syd Kronenthal Park and end with a rally. By Toi Creel A Pride bike ride is...
Edify Tv, Traffic + Transportation

Edify TV: Decreasing Expo Line Ride Times?

June 24, 2021

Read more
June 24, 2021

Transportation officials are looking into ways to decrease ride times on the E (Expo) Line connecting Santa Monica to Downtown...
Edify Tv, Real Estate

Edify TV: Trident Center Gutted as Makeover Continues

June 22, 2021

Read more
June 22, 2021

The Trident Center in Sawtelle is completely gutted as a $300 million revamp continues to make progress. Learn more in...
Edify Tv, Real Estate

Edify TV: Report Sheds Light on LA's Housing Deficit

June 22, 2021

Read more
June 22, 2021

A new report estimates a deficit of nearly a half a million affordable housing units in LA County. Learn more...
Upbeat Beat, video

Heritage Museum Reopens with Unique Exhibition

June 22, 2021

Read more
June 22, 2021

The California Heritage Museum welcomes back visitors with a unique and stunning quilt exhibition, learn more in this video brought...
Dining, Edify Tv

Edify TV: Local Educator Making Baking Dreams a Reality

June 17, 2021

Read more
June 17, 2021

Dr. Shica Little has always enjoyed baking as side project, selling Southern-style sweets and pastries online, but recently she opened...
Upbeat Beat, video

UCLA Film Student a Finalist for BAFTA Awards

June 15, 2021

Read more
June 15, 2021

UCLA student Kristi Hoi was selected as a finalist for the 2021 GSA BAFTA Student Awards for her film No...
Featured, News, Upbeat Beat

CCUSD Creates First Assistant Superintendent of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

June 15, 2021

Read more
June 15, 2021

New position first of its kind in California, possibly the nation Culver City Unified School District (CCUSD) has created a...
Edify Tv, Uncategorized

Edify TV: Closing Expo Line Bike Path Gap?

June 15, 2021

Read more
June 15, 2021

Plans are in the works to close a frustrating gap in the Expo Line Bike Path. Learn more in this...
Edify Tv, Real Estate

Edify TV: More ADUs for Los Angeles?

June 11, 2021

Read more
June 11, 2021

More ADUs (accessory dwelling units) could be coming to Los Angeles. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation

Edify TV: Traffic Calming Measures Slated for Fox Hills-Area

June 11, 2021

Read more
June 11, 2021

Traffic calming measures are coming to roads in Culver City's Fox Hills area. Learn more in this video made possible...
Culver City, News, Upbeat Beat

St. Bernard Senior Chloe Jackson Leads the League in Community Service

June 8, 2021

Read more
June 8, 2021

Chloe Jackson has been giving back to her community for as long as she can remember. The St. Bernard High...
Featured, News, Upbeat Beat

Mother's Beach Lifeguard Tower Painted to Raise Awareness for Autism

June 8, 2021

Read more
June 8, 2021

LA County Ocean Lifeguard Scott Snyder paints MDR lifeguard tower to support special needs families By Sam Catanzaro A Mother's...
Upbeat Beat, video

A New Mural Honoring Veterans Beautifies The VA Campus

June 8, 2021

Read more
June 8, 2021

A mural honoring the veterans was revealed on Memorial Day on the VA Campus. Created by artist Nick Spano, veterans,...

