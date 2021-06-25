LA County parks stand to benefit from a $33 million grant program. Learn more in this video made possible by Kline Academy.
Edify TV: LA County Parks’ Multi Million Dollar Grant Program
Nearly $10,000 Given to Local ArtistsThrough Culver City Arts Foundation Arts Resiliency Fund
June 25, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Eleven artists received ranging microgrants maxing out at $1,000. By Toi Creel A local group is doing their best to...
Culver City Pride Ride to Be Held Sunday
June 25, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Ride will start at Syd Kronenthal Park and end with a rally. By Toi Creel A Pride bike ride is...
Edify TV: Decreasing Expo Line Ride Times?
Transportation officials are looking into ways to decrease ride times on the E (Expo) Line connecting Santa Monica to Downtown...
Edify TV: Trident Center Gutted as Makeover Continues
The Trident Center in Sawtelle is completely gutted as a $300 million revamp continues to make progress. Learn more in...
Edify TV: Report Sheds Light on LA’s Housing Deficit
A new report estimates a deficit of nearly a half a million affordable housing units in LA County. Learn more...
Heritage Museum Reopens with Unique Exhibition
June 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The California Heritage Museum welcomes back visitors with a unique and stunning quilt exhibition, learn more in this video brought...
Edify TV: Local Educator Making Baking Dreams a Reality
Dr. Shica Little has always enjoyed baking as side project, selling Southern-style sweets and pastries online, but recently she opened...
UCLA Film Student a Finalist for BAFTA Awards
June 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
UCLA student Kristi Hoi was selected as a finalist for the 2021 GSA BAFTA Student Awards for her film No...
CCUSD Creates First Assistant Superintendent of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
June 15, 2021 Westside Today Staff
New position first of its kind in California, possibly the nation Culver City Unified School District (CCUSD) has created a...
Edify TV: Closing Expo Line Bike Path Gap?
Plans are in the works to close a frustrating gap in the Expo Line Bike Path. Learn more in this...
Edify TV: More ADUs for Los Angeles?
More ADUs (accessory dwelling units) could be coming to Los Angeles. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu...
Edify TV: Traffic Calming Measures Slated for Fox Hills-Area
Traffic calming measures are coming to roads in Culver City’s Fox Hills area. Learn more in this video made possible...
St. Bernard Senior Chloe Jackson Leads the League in Community Service
June 8, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Chloe Jackson has been giving back to her community for as long as she can remember. The St. Bernard High...
Mother’s Beach Lifeguard Tower Painted to Raise Awareness for Autism
June 8, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
LA County Ocean Lifeguard Scott Snyder paints MDR lifeguard tower to support special needs families By Sam Catanzaro A Mother’s...
A New Mural Honoring Veterans Beautifies The VA Campus
June 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A mural honoring the veterans was revealed on Memorial Day on the VA Campus. Created by artist Nick Spano, veterans,...
