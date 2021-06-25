Culver City Pride Ride to Be Held Sunday

Ride will start at Syd Kronenthal Park and end with a rally.

By Toi Creel

A Pride bike ride is planned for Culver City Sunday.

The Pride bike ride and rally is planned for Sunday June 27th at 10 am. The bike ride will begin at Syd Kronenthal Park ( 3459 McManus Avenue) and travel through the city ending at City Hall with a rally planned for noon.

According to the event description,Organizers say now is the perfect time

“Culver City’s General Plan is being updated to reflect our values and key questions on race, policing, housing, climate, and transportation are before us as a community. The timing could not be more ripe to come together and celebrate both what makes us different and the values that unite us at Culver City’s very first official Pride event.”

The event is described as both a display of activism as well as a family event,

“The first Pride was an uprising against police brutality. This is our moment to show the future we want for Culver City– a more inclusive, equitable, and sustainable community for everyone. And have a rainbow-filled, glitter-dusted good time doing it!”

The rally will contain an array of speakers ranging from those in the LGBTG+ community and allies such as: council members,nonprofit leaders, current and former mayors and many more.

Cargo bikes, skateboards, child seats, scooters and e-bikes are all welcome during the ride. To RSVP, or donate you can visit here.