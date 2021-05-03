Apple Plans to Add More Than 3K Jobs in Culver City

3,000 jobs coming by 2026

By Toi Creel

Apple will be bringing over 3,000 jobs to Culver City.

According to CEO Tim Cook, Apple will bring 3,000 jobs over the next few years to Culver City, part of the company’s plan to invest $430 billion in U.S. projects.

“At this moment of recovery and rebuilding, Apple is doubling down on our commitment to US innovation and manufacturing with a generational investment reaching communities across all 50 states,” Cook said.

Apple’s new Culver City offices have been under construction since 2018 at 8777 Washington Boulevard. It is unclear when the offices will open, but when they do they will serve as the new Culver City headquarters of Apple’s content division, with 128,000 square feet of office space and 4,500 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

According to Apple, the 3,000 jobs in Culver City will be filled by 2026.

“We’re a city that will work hard to ensure that the benefits of our success are broadly shared, and I look forward to the opportunity to demonstrate that inclusive growth is possible,” said Culver City Mayor Alex Fisch. “Apple’s investment in Culver City shows once again that we live in one of the most desirable places on earth.”

In addition to the offices at 8777 Washington Boulevard, last December Apple purchased another block of warehouse and office properties in Culver City. The properties, reportedly valued at $162 million, include office space at 8771 Washington Boulevard, storefront and office space at 8876-8888 Venice Boulevard and warehouse and storage space at 8825 National Boulevard.