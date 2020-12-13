Apple Company Buys Additional Properties in Culver City

By Toi Creel

Apple is expanding its footprint on the Westside.

The tech company has secured another block of warehouse and office properties in Culver City, reportedly valued at $162 million. The property purchase is in partnership with Venice Pacific Investments and closed on November 13, 2020.

According to The Real Deal, the purchased land includes: “flex office space at 8771 Washington Boulevard, storefront and office space at 8876-8888 Venice Boulevard, and warehouse and storage space at 8825 National Boulevard, sources close to the deal confirmed.”

The actual owner of the property is listed as William Feldman in connection with Pacific Investment Associates. Eastdil was the broker for the transaction.

There are also two more properties connected to Apple located on Nationa Boulevard from outlet CoStar.

This isn’t the first purchase made by Apple in Culver City. Just a feet away is another office space bought in 2018 located at 8777 Washington Boulevard. The 128,000-square-foot office comes from Clarion Partners and Lincoln Property.