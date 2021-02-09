February 10, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Get Ready to Dance at Culver City Unified’s ﻿Community Art Night

Have you and your students been spending too much time sitting in front of Zooms? Now is your chance to GET UP AND DANCE! … still safe via Zoom but so much more fun.

CCUSD’s free Community Art Nights, generously sponsored by Sony Pictures Entertainment, continue on Friday, February 12 with a night of Cumbia. Cumbia is Colombia’s national dance, one of its most representative rhythms and the source and inspiration behind much of the country’s popular music. It’s a social dance, similar to salsa.

Teaching artist Raquel Ramirez of Ballet Folklorico Flor de Mayo will lead a live dance class with easy-to-follow steps and fun for the whole family. Participants will be invited to join Raquel “in person” during the webinar to show off their moves. The class will finish with a 10-minute Q and A with the artist.

Ballet Folklorico Flor de Mayo has been a great partner to CCUSD, working with Culver City Middle School seventh graders for the past two years offering a dance unit on Folklorico. Students learned about the history of the form, a variety of partner dances and learned Salsa last November in the midst of distance learning.

Families are raving about CCUSD’s previous Community Art Nights, which have been filled with fun, laughter and community of all ages. “Wow, that was great!” “This was so much fun.” “What’s the next one going to be?”

Join us at 7 p.m. on Friday, February 12 by registering for the free event athttps://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Y9H3jr2rRKW1TB2FtchmGw

From Culver Pride

