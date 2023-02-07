CCUSD Board Reviews Plans to Strengthen Structures for Students in Need

Board of Education has reviewed plans to strengthen structures for students who need extra support

The Culver City Unified School District (CCUSD) Board of Education has reviewed plans to strengthen structures for students who need extra support, including those with disabilities, chronically absent students, those not meeting graduation requirements, and those needing wrap-around services such as housing, nutrition, and social/emotional skill-building. On January 24th and 31st the board held regular and special meetings respectively on this topic.

Last school year the district brought on New Earth to help support those identified as having social-emotional needs or otherwise struggling in their studies. Its mentor-based arts, educational, vocational programs, and wrap-around services aim to empower at-promise youth ages 13-25 and their families. The nonprofit began working with CCUSD students in fall 2022 with the goal of supporting 400 such students who may be particularly impacted by the pandemic.

With regards to seniors from the class of 2023 who are credit deficient due to pandemic closures/remote instruction, New Earth is stepping in to offer career counseling and introduce them to post matriculation internships. Additionally, restorative justice practices are being employed with students by New Earth staff along with professional development sessions on trauma-informed best practices for teachers and other staff members. To view a full presentation of New Earth’s efforts click here.

The Board held a special workshop focused on inclusive practices whereby CCUSD students with disabilities are general education students first; it was led by Director of Special Education Dr Diana Fannon. She outlined four goals all students should strive towards: college readiness; workplace preparedness; personal success; and general education first. Data on the race/ethnicity/gender breakdown of the district’s special ed population were shared as well as results from an inclusion survey conducted amongst 207 general/special ed teachers/instructional aides/educators that will soon be shared among principals with their parents & community members.

To address these issues further WestEd Senior Program Officer Jennifer Wolfsheimer will present at Robert Frost Auditorium on April 27th—the first in a series of guest speakers addressing inclusion topics—and everyone is invited!