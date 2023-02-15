Nearly 500 CCUSD Students Unite for First All-District Music Concert Since Pandemic

Concert set for Wednesday evening at Robert Frost Auditorium

On Wednesday evening, February 15, nearly 500 Culver City Unified School District (CCUSD) students will come together at Robert Frost Auditorium for the return of the All District Music Concert, the first since before the pandemic.

The District Concert will feature three ensembles from Culver City Middle School (CCMS) and three from Culver City High School (CCHS). The CCMS Symphonic Winds, Symphonic Strings, and Choir will join the CCHS Concert Band and AVPA Orchestra and Jazz Ensemble. And more than 300 students will perform as part of the All-District Elementary Choir as well.

“It’s been three years since we’ve been able to present the District Music Concert,” said Tony Spano, Jr, DMA, Academy of Visual & Performing Arts Executive Director & Creative Director of Music. “It’s great to bring back this tradition and feature so many students from every school in the district, a true testament to the breadth of CCUSD’s music program.”

All of the students will come together on stage to perform the finale, “This is Me” from The Greatest Showman.