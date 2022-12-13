December 14, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

California Credit Union Awards Grants to Culver City and Palms School Teachers

Left to right: California Credit Union Senior School & Community Development Officer Mariam Nasiry presents an award grant to Palms Elementary School Teacher Grant Recipient Dia Rabin and Principal William Lamb. The grant will be used to help fifth grade students will learn about engineering and solar energy through constructing a solar powered oven

Dia Rabin of Palms Elementary School and Jennifer Zapata of El Rincon Elementary School awarded grants

Constructing a solar powered oven and creating drum circle communities are two local elementary school projects receiving funding from California Credit Union through its Fall 2022 Teacher Grant program. As part of its commitment to help educators create innovative learning opportunities for their students, the credit union has provided 10 grants of $500 each to underwrite class projects across Los Angeles County.

The credit union grants will fund a diverse range of programs illustrating the creativity and commitment teachers bring to their classrooms and communities. Culver City and Palms Teacher Grant recipients include:

  • Dia Rabin, Palms Elementary School: Fifth grade students will learn about engineering and solar energy through constructing a solar powered oven.
  • Jennifer Zapata, El Rincon Elementary School, Culver City: Purchasing a class-set of drum circle percussion instruments to be used throughout the grade levels and build social studies lessons, read aloud books, and vocal/performing arts experiences.

“California Credit Union was founded to support the education community, and our grant program is one way we are continuing to support teachers as they work to engage and inspire their students through innovative programs,” said California Credit Union President/CEO Steve O’Connell. “We congratulate all of our grant recipients, and applaud the creative ways they are bringing learning to life for their students.”

California Credit Union Senior School & Community Development Officer Mariam Nasiry (right) presents an award grant to El Rincon Elementary School Teacher Grant Recipient Jennifer Zapata (center) and Principal Dr. Amy Hodge (left). The grant will be used to purchase drum circle percussion instruments to be used throughout all grade levels.

Since the creation of the program in 2012, California Credit Union has awarded $165,000 in teacher grants to support innovative learning projects. Up to 20 grants are awarded bi-annually in the spring and fall. Any full-time classroom teacher in Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange, and Riverside County can apply for a grant for a program that has clearly defined learning objectives tied to students’ academic needs, displays creativity in education, and targets a significant number of students. More information is available at ccu.com.

