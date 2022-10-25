Parents of children attending John Muir Elementary say the district failed to respond to water damage and mold leading to the closure of the campus.
.
Parents Claim Neglect After School is Closed Due to Water Damage
Culver City Police Arrest Man Wanted for Robbing 7-Eleven
October 25, 2022 Staff Report
Suspect arrested in connection to October 10 robbery Culver City police have arrested a man wanted for robbing a local...
Tour the Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Now Fully Operational
October 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor™ Pilot Project has officially launched. In this video we take a tour onboard and meet...
New 39 Unit Affordable Senior Community Building Unveiled
October 24, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Magnolia Villas is a newly constructed 39 unit 62+ affordable housing community on Broadway and 10th. Learn what services it...
Planning Commission Green Lights Mar Vista, Westwood Infill Developments
October 22, 2022 Staff Report
Los Angeles City Planning Commission approves infill developments in Westwood and Mar Vista By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles City...
Developer Looks to Replace Mar Vista Liquor Store and Laundromat With 34 Apartments
October 22, 2022 Staff Report
Mixed-use development planned for 12701 Washington Place By Dolores Quintana Mar Vista will be the site of a new mixed-use...
Despite Mounting Pressure Councilmembers Kevin de Leo and Cedillo Refuse to Resign
In an interview, de Leon cites needs of “underrepresented” district By Dolors Quintana Until Wednesday, City Councilmember Kevin de Leon...
100% Disabled Veterans Not Eligible for New V.A Housing
October 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Veterans receiving over 30%-60% AMI will be ineligible for housing on the West L.A VA Campus. .Video sponsored by The Canyon...
Hollywood Executive Sentenced to Over 3 Years in Prison for Fraudulently Obtaining $1.7 Million in PPP Loans
William Sadleir sentenced to 41 months in federal prison this week The former chairman and CEO of Beverly Hills-based Aviron...
Police Pursue Reckless Driver in Chase That Started in San Diego and Ended at LAX
Thursday afternoon pursuit ends in a standoff at airport A driver led police on a chase Thursday that started in...
Westside High School Basketball Coach Arrested for Sexual Assault of Minor
Paul Anthony Davis arrested in connection to sexual assaults in Pacific Palisades and Fox Hills area Detectives from the Los...
Proposed Kroger-Albertsons Merger Opposed by Southern California Grocery Store Workers’ Unions
October 20, 2022 Staff Report
Kroger looking to purchase Albertsons for $20 billion By Dolores Quintana UFCW Locals 7, 324, 367, 770 and 3000, union...
Endless Summer Haven on the Westside
October 20, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Enjoy this video produced by Casa del Mar. The perfect place for a post summer getaway is Hotel Casa del...
Free Samples Are Back at Trader Joe’s
October 19, 2022 Staff Report
Free coffee will not be returning By Dolores Quintana If you have been missing the always popular free samples at...
Dinah’s Refusing to Leave Historic Restaurant Space During Construction
October 19, 2022 Staff Report
Redevelopment leaves future of restaurant uncertain By Dolores Quintana Dinah’s Family Restaurant has refused to leave their restaurant while the...
Mr.Bones Celebrates 35 Years With New Festive Additions
October 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Family owned Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch has been serving the Westside for 35 years and this year they have expanded...
