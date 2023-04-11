CCUSD’s Measure K Oversight Committee Seeks New Members

To maintain the required number of Committee members, the District is now looking for at least one new Committee member

The Culver City Unified School District Board of Education has established a Citizens’ Oversight Committee as required by the passage of Measure K Parcel Tax and Board Resolution 17/2018- 2019 approved on February 12, 2019.

To maintain the required number of Committee members, the District is now looking for at least one new Committee member. The Board may decide to choose additional members as they did originally since the requirement is “at least five…”.

Applications are available on the Culver City Unified School District website or by clicking here and are due by April 14, 2023. Please complete the form and return as directed on the application. All applicants will be asked to provide their professional resume, together with the application form and any other information they may deem relevant.

The Board of Education will review all applications and resumes and the new Citizens’ Oversight Committee representatives will be appointed by the Board of Education on April 25, 2023.

Submit the completed application and resume no later than 4 p.m. on Friday April 14, 2023 to:

Quoc Tran, Superintendent

Culver City Unified School District

4034 Irving Place

Culver City, CA 90232

QuocTran@ccusd.org